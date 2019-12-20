CHEYENNE – Sophomore Nathanial Talich scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures to help Cheyenne Central to an 84-41 victory over Loveland, Colorado, at the Roundball Invitational on Thursday in Greeley, Colorado.
Junior Lawson Lovering added 18 points, while classmate Brady Storebo chipped in with 17.
“It was a great experience for us to play a team like this,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “They played five-out and tried to attack off the dribble, and they tried to press us full court, jump and trap. They gambled and put a lot of pressure. At one point, the game devolved into a wrestling match.
“They were doing anything they could to compete, but we continued to play downhill and take advantage of the opportunities we found. All four of our guards did a good job of handling the ball. We established ourselves in the paint and pounded it in there and took advantage of them.”
Randall LeBeaumont added 12 points for Central, which plays at 4:30 p.m. today.
CENTRAL 84, LOVELAND 41
Cheyenne Central…… 21 19 20 24 – 84
Loveland…… 11 17 7 6 – 41
Cheyenne Central: Cates 0, Stampfi 2, Lobatos 9, LeBeaumont 12, Talich 20, Bra. Storebo 17, Bro. Storebo 6, Lovering 18.
Loveland: Tucker 1, Bierhaus 2, Rakowsky 3, Zink 5, Grimaldo 4, Rykovich 5, Tafoya 9, Bynum 10, Harstad 2.
Cheyenne South 71
Lyman 64
CHEYENNE – Senior Cameron Bird scored 25 points to help Cheyenne South to a 71-64 victory over Lyman at the Flaming Gorge Invitational on Thursday.
“For four quarters, we handled their pressure,” South coach Jeff Bailey said. “We knew that was coming because they’re a strong, physical team and they’re pretty disciplined in the full court. We had to handle the pressure.
“It didn’t really beat us much (Thursday), we got a lot of easy points in transition. Even when we broke the press and had to play in the half-court, we got a lot of good looks.”
Kevin Bell added 18 points for the Bison, while Jadyn Cummings chipped in with 14.
SOUTH 71, LYMAN 64
Lyman…… 10 13 20 21 – 64
Cheyenne South…… 13 23 15 21 – 71
Lyman: B. Bradshaw 2, Dickerson 12, A. Bradshaw 10, An. Housekeeper 10, Brewer 23, Smith 5, As. Housekeep 2.
Cheyenne South: Bird 25, Ray 6, Cummings 14, Bell 18, J. Moyte 2, Alexander 1, Scott 5, Mascarenas 0, T. Moyte 0.
Horizon 71
Cheyenne East 63
CHEYENNE – Senior Chance Aumiller scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne East during a 71-63 loss to Horizon High of Thornton, Colorado, at the Power 2 Play Invitational on Thursday in Windsor, Colorado.
“They’re a good team, and I thought we took some risks on defense and they shot the ball well and converted,” second-year East coach Rusty Horsley said. “They have a good big who finishes well inside. We battled and competed against a good team. We just couldn’t finish.”
Senior Xavier McCord added 15 points for East, which plays Windsor at 5:30 p.m. today. Jake Rayl chipped in with 10.
HORIZON 71, EAST 63
Horizon…… 9 29 10 23 – 71
Cheyenne East…… 11 13 17 22 – 63
Horizon: Griffin 2, Kramer 1, Jimenez 6, Robison 9, Wisne 23, Harris 3, Montano 10, Conkright 17.
Cheyenne East: Montoya 0, X. McCord 15, Rayl 10, Aumiller 20, Micheli 0, Pope 1, D. McCord 8, Buell 2, Clark 5, Bush 0, Codner 2.
