CHEYENNE – Junior Brady Storebo scored a game-high 26 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 76-25 victory over Greeley (Colorado) West in the championship game of the Roundball Invitational on Saturday in Greeley.
“We have been playing, defensively, about as good as you could ask,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “We went out and had a good plan in place to defend their big three. They average 40 points per game combined, and have scored a bunch in this tournament.
“All three of those guys are guards. Our guards really got into them, did a good job of staying in front of them, and our bigs defended the basket if they got by. We didn’t give them anything cheap or easy.”
Sophomore Nathanial Talich added 21 points for Central, while junior Lawson Lovering chipped in with 10.
CENTRAL 76, WEST 25
Cheyenne Central…… 24 11 17 24 – 76
Greeley West…… 7 7 7 4 – 25
Cheyenne Central: Cates 2, Stampfli 8, LeBeaumont 2, Talich 21, Bra. Storebo 26, Bro. Storebo 7, Lovering 10, Lobatos 0.
Greeley West: Vidal 2, Briseno 6, Hill 7, Shaffer 4, Gillingham 4, Roman 2.
Cheyenne East 79, Highlands Ranch 62
CHEYENNE – Senior Xavier McCord scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 79-62 victory over Highlands Ranch, Colorado, in the Power 2 Play Invitational on Saturday in Windsor, Colorado.
“We transitioned pretty well and finished real well inside,” Thunderbirds coach Rusty Horsley said. “We shot the ball a lot better and moved the ball around pretty good. We got some good shots and the kids were knocking them down.”
Junior Graedyn Buell chipped in with 19 points and eight assists, while senior Chance Aumiller added 11 points and nine rebounds.
EAST 79, HIGHLANDS 62
Highlands Ranch…… 13 15 14 20 – 62
Cheyenne East…… 16 29 19 15 – 79
Highlands Ranch: Tucci 5, Mesfin 22, Cisarik 4, Hurdle 21, Arroyo 2, Dry 6, Kendall 2.
Cheyenne East: Montoya 3, X. McCord 29, Rayl 0, Aumiller 11, Micheli 2, Pope 6, D. McCord 9, Redman 0, Buell 19, Cline 0, Clark 0, Bush 0, Codner 0.
Cheyenne South 75, Snake River 38
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Cameron Bird scored a game-high 34 points to help Cheyenne South to a 75-38 victory over Snake River at the Flaming Gorge Classic on Saturday in Green River.
“We looked well-rested, and that was big,” Bison coach Jeff Bailey said. “We came out with great energy and focus and made early shots. Any time you can make shots early that helps.”
Junior Jadyn Cummings chipped in with seven points for South.
SOUTH 75, SNAKE RIVER 38
Snake River…… 12 6 8 12 – 38
Cheyenne South…… 31 14 17 13 – 75
Snake River: R. Myers 9, H. Myers 1, Enriquez 4, Otte 4, Herrera 2, Duncan 16, Evans 2.
Cheyenne South: Bird 34, Ray 6, Cummings 9, Barto 4, Bell 7, Alexander 4, Manzanares 2, Mascarenas 2, Scott 7, T. Moyte 0, J. Moyte 0, Van Tassell 0.
Burns drops pair of games
CHEYENNE – Burns dropped a pair of games at the Douglas Classic on Saturday in Douglas.
The Broncs (2-4) lost 66-39 to Big Piney in the first game. Burns trailed 30-19 at halftime.
"We started off strong and hit some shots at the beginning of the game," first-year Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. "Our execution lacked in the second and we dug a hole we weren't able to get out of."
Wyatt Ebben led the Broncs with 11 points, followed by Kaden Lakin with nine and Jackson Kirkbride with six.
The Broncs lost 64-40 to Douglas in their second game.
Burns trailed 19-12 after the first quarter but cut the deficit to 29-22 at the intermission.
"We played a pretty good first half and had it close at halftime," Suloff said. "We came out sluggish in the third and got it taken to us. The same issue plagued us all weekend in that we didn't execute the little stuff. We would be one step away or miss a rotation that would hurt us."
Logan Lerwick paced Burns with 12 points, while Lakin pitched in with 10.
Burns kicks off the Cabela's Holiday Shootout at 2 p.m. Friday vs. Chase County (Nebraska) in Sidney, Nebraska.
BIG PINEY 66, BURNS 39
Big Piney...... 13 17 20 16 – 66
Burns....... 11 8 6 14 – 39
Big Piney: Espenschied 9, Bradley 5, Pluid 21, Sims 19, Elliott 6, Thomas 6.
Burns: J. Kirkbride 6, David 3, Lakin 9, Ebben 11, Kelly 2, Lerwick 3, C. Kirkbride 3, Manlove 0, Humphrey 0, Love 0, Wilson 0, Bishop 2.
DOUGLAS 64, BURNS 40
Burns...... 12 10 9 9 – 40
Douglas...... 19 10 22 18 – 64
Burns: J. Kirkbride 2, David 7, Lakin 10, Ebben 3, Kelly 2, Humphrey 0, Lerwick 12, C. Kirkbride 4, Love 0, Manlove 0, Wilson 0.
Douglas: Spence 12, Seik 7, Halquist 14, Micke 2, Edelman 0, Gamble 0, Bergquist 6, Igo 10, Gibb 12, Poter 1, Baversachs 0, Underwood 0.
