CHEYENNE – The Thunderbirds had three players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough during a 67-59 loss to Kelly Walsh on Tuesday night in Casper.
“This one’s on me. I didn’t have the team ready to play,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “(Kelly Walsh) shot the ball well and played great defense. There are a lot of areas where we have to get better, and that’s on me. They played a lot tougher than we did.”
Junior Graedyn Buell paced East with 17 points, while senior Xavier McCord added 13. Senior Chance Aumiller chipped in with 10 points, while classmate Demetrius McCord had nine.
East (3-1) plays at the Power 2 Play tournament Thursday in Windsor, Colorado.
KELLY WALSH 67, EAST 59
Cheyenne East…… 12 7 13 27 – 59
Kelly Walsh…… 14 11 18 23 – 67
Cheyenne East: Montoya 0, X. McCord 13, Rayl 5, Aumiller 10, Micheli 0, Pope 5, D. McCord 9, Buell 17, Clark 0, Bush 0.
Kelly Walsh: Wiggins 13, Bradley 17, Pacheco 10, Booz 2, Crilly 2, Cockrum 7, Allaire 15.
