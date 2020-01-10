CHEYENNE – Sophomore Nathanial Talich scored a game-high 22 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 71-56 victory over Natrona County on Thursday night.
“It was a little bit sloppy from having been off for 18 days, but I thought our kids played really good defensively in the first half," Central coach Tagg Lain said. "About as good as you could ask, actually. In the second half, (Natrona) had to go small on us and they were able to create some better offense.
"Our guys really answered offensively. It was a pretty good battle.”
Junior Lawson Lovering added 11 for Central, while Randall LeBeaumont chipped in with 10.
The Indians host Evanston at 8 p.m. tonight.
CENTRAL 71, NATRONA 56
Natrona County...... 6 10 22 18 – 56
Cheyenne Central…… 14 19 21 17 – 71
Natrona County: Quig 11, George 4, Sorenson 11, Allison 3, Ryan 10, Dylan 11, Kelly 6.
Cheyenne Central: Cates 6, Stampfli 2, Whitworth 0, Lobatos 2, LeBeaumont 10, Talich 22, Bra. Storebo 9, Bro. Storebo 7, Burns 2, Lovering 11.
Cheyenne East 81
Evanston 52
CHEYENNE – The Thunderbirds got 16 points from seniors Chance Aumiller and Demetrius and Xavier McCord during an 81-52 victory over Evanston on Thursday night.
Xavier McCord also had four assists.
“I was really proud of the boys,” East coach Rusty Horsley said. “They played well, moved the ball around well and shot well. Defensively, we got better. They were fun to watch because they played with great energy.”
Senior Michael Pope chipped in with 12 points.
East plays Lander at 12:30 p.m. today and Sheridan at 8 p.m.
EAST 81, EVANSTON 52
Evanston…… 11 10 20 11 – 52
Cheyenne East…… 18 26 21 16 – 81
Evanston: Mitchell 3, Pariman 2, Baxter 11, Thomas 8, Crofts 12, Ellingford 12, Chandler 4.
Cheyenne East: X. McCord 16, Rayl 5, Aumiller 16, Micheli 0, Pope 12, D. McCord 16, Redman 0, G. Buell 8, Cline 0, Codner 5, Bush 3.
Pine Bluffs 91
Lusk 50
CHEYENNE – Senior Michael Shain scored 25 points to help Pine Bluffs to a 91-50 victory over visiting Lusk on Thursday.
Classmate Justus Golding added 20 points, while sophomore Reed Thompson chipped in with 12.
The Hornets also got 11 points from Donte Jacobsen and 10 from Brian Steger.
Pine Bluffs plays Lander at 8 p.m . tonight at Storey Gym.
