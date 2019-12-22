CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central won the Casper Kelly Walsh Invitational with 384 team points on Saturday in Casper.
Kelly Walsh took second with 331 points.
Matt Pietsch and placed first in both the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 55.89 seconds) and the 500 free (5:27.79 seconds) for the Indians. Jake Geyer also placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.77).
Nick Allen took second in the 50 free (22.86 seconds) and the 100 free (51.10 seconds), while Ethan Merrill finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:11.64) and the 100 breast (1:05.18). Tanner Johnson also earned a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly (1:00.07). Logan Schaad finished second in the 100 back (59.31 seconds).
Central's 200 medley relay team took second (1:43.45), as well as its 200 free relay (1:34.58) and its 400 free squads (3:36.32).
Carson Birge placed third in the 200 IM (2:14.62) and the 100 breast (1:06.37). Birge qualified for the state meet in both events. Central now has 11 state qualifiers thus far.
East's Yates wins diving at Green River Invite
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East's Julian Yates placed first in the 1-meter diving competition with a score of 238.70 at the Green River Invitational on Saturday.
East finished fourth as a team with 117 points. Laramie won the team race with 325 points.
East's Jordan Golding placed third in the 100 breast (1:06.45) and took fourth in the 200 IM (2:21.79). The Thunderbirds' 400 free relay squad of Nathan Mead, Brandon Stoffan, Trey Turner and Golding finished fourth (3:50.07).
Cheyenne South placed fifth as a team with 102 points.
Jared Price won the 500 free (5:10.98) and was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:50.33). Jonathon Ikerd finished third in the 100 fly (59.63 seconds), while William Moore was fourth in the 100 back (1:04.33).
South's 200 medley (1:50.43) and 200 free (1:40.32) relays also finished third.
