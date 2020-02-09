CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central claimed the Class 4A East regional swimming team title with 379 points Saturday in Gillette.
Indians coach Mark Miller was voted conference coach of the year.
Central placed first in seven events, including the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 43.38 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:33.01).
Nick Allen placed first in the 50 free (22.55) and the 100 free (49.60). Ethan Merrill won the 200 IM (2:06.18), while Logan Schad won the 100 backstroke (56.91 seconds) and Carson Birge took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.14).
Connor Shuck placed second in both the 200 free (1:52.66) and the 500 free (5:11.42). Kaden Anderson was second in the 100 back (58.38), and Central's 400 free relay paced second (3:27.96).
Cheyenne East placed second as a team with 192 points.
"This finish is better than we have been most of the season, so I'm really proud of and happy for our guys," East coach Mark Dobler said.
Julian Yates finished second in the 1-meter diving competition at 403.55, while Trey Turner was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:03.49).
East was fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:48.56) and the 200 free relay (1:37.03). Brandon Stoffan placed fifth in the 200 free (1:58.59) and the 500 free (5:37.47).
Cheyenne South placed fourth as a team with 174 points – just four points behind Thunder Basin, who took third in the team race.
Jared Price won the 200 free (1:49.01) and the 500 free (5:04.29). South's 400 free relay also placed first (3:26.77).
Jonathon Ikerd finished second in the 100 butterfly (57.61) and took fourth in the 200 IM (2:13.68). Luke Constantino also finished fourth in the 50 free (23.31). South's 200 medley relay team placed third (1:45.90).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.