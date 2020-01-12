CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East junior Julian Yates placed third in the 1-meter diving competition with 409.85 points at the Sheridan Invitational on Saturday.
The Thunderbirds placed fourth as a team with 214 points. Laramie won the team race with 470 points.
East seniors Trey Turner (1 minute, 14.22 seconds) and Jordan Golding (1:14.46) placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-meter breaststroke. Golding also placed seventh in the 200 individual medley (2:41.53).
Senior Nathan Mead placed eighth in the 50 freestyle (27.54 seconds).
East’s 200 medley relay squad of senior Dillon Curry, Golding, Shaye Ellis and Turner took fourth (2:09.77).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.