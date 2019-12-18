CHEYENNE – Nathan Mead and Trey Turner both finished in one event and took second in another to help the Thunderbirds to a 110-61 win Tuesday at Cheyenne South.
Mead touched first in the 100-yard freestyle and second in the 50 free. Turner qualified for the Class 4A state meet by winning the 50 free, he was second in the 100 free.
South’s Jared Price won the 200 and 500 free, while Johnathon Ikerd won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly.
East’s Jordan Golding won the 100 breaststroke, and took second in the 200 IM. Dillon Kury touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke, while Julian Yates won 1-meter diving.
