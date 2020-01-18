CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East won two of three at the Laramie Duals on Friday in Laramie.
The Thunderbirds defeated Sheridan, 95-83, and Campbell County, 107-57. East lost to Laramie, 104-71.
Dillon Kury placed first in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 7.92 seconds). East’s 400 free relay squad placed second (4:01.81).
Jordan Golding took second in the 100 breast (1:06.00) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:20.01).
Julian Yates took fourth in the 1-meter diving competition (212.85), while Trey Turner took fourth in the 50 free (24.50 seconds) and Nathan Mead finished fourth in the 100 free with a state qualifying time of 53.62.
South wins six events in trio of duals
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne South won six events during three duals Friday.
The Bison beat Casper Natrona County, 86-46. South lost to Thunder Basin, 84-78, and Green River, 114-66.
Junior Jared Price won the 50-yard freestyle (23.07 seconds) and the 100 free (51.24). Sophomore Jonathon Ikerd won the 100 butterfly (58.27) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.45).
South’s 200 medley relay (1 minute, 50.02 seconds) and 400 free relay (3:34.74) also placed first.
Central defeats Kelly Walsh
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central defeated Casper Kelly Walsh, 100-86, in a dual Friday.
Ethan Merrill placed first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 11.31 seconds), while Connor Shuck took first in the 500 freestyle (5:28.04). Jake Geyer won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.73), while Central’s 200 free relay squad also placed first (1:35.12).
Nick Allen placed second in both the 50 free (22.31) and the 100 free (50.53), while Shuck was the runner-up in the 200 free (1:56.56) and Matt Pietsch was second in the 100 fly (56.81).
