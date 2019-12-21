CHEYENNE - Jared Price placed first in two events to help Cheyenne South finish third in the team race at the Green River Pre-Invitational on Friday.
Price won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 12.16 seconds and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.66).
South finished with 135 team points. Laramie won the team competition with 376 points, followed by Green River with 263.
South's 200 medley relay squad of William Moore, Price, Jonathon Ikerd and Dexter Steinhausen finished second (1:52.37).
Cheyenne East placed fourth as a team with 133 points.
Brandon Stoffan took second in the 50 freestyle (24.46 seconds), while Dillon Kury placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:07.01). Stoffan also qualified for the state meet in the 50 free.
"We really swam on our off event in pre-invite, and hopefully we'll get a few more (today)," East coach Mark Dobler said.
Central boys win 3 events at Kelly Walsh Invite
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had three first-place finishes at the Casper Kelly Walsh Sprint Invitational on Friday in Casper.
Logan Schaad placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.61); Ethan Merrill won the 100 free (53.28 seconds) and Jake Geyer took the 50 breaststroke (28.97 seconds).
Nick Allen finished second in the 100 individual medley (58.94 seconds) and the 50 back (26.64 seconds). Kaden Anderson finished second in the 100 free (54.01).
Team scores were not available.
