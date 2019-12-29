CHEYENNE - Brianna Bocox – a 2015 Burns High graduate – placed second in the 1,000-meter race at U.S. Speedskating’s long track championships Saturday in Kearns, Utah.
Bocox finished with a personal-best time of 1 minute, 15.97 seconds to earn a spot at the World Single Distance Championships in February. On Friday, Bocox was third in the 500-meter race (38.47 seconds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.