CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central announced its 2019-20 athletics department award recipients this week.
Kyla Bush, Ellie Fearneyhough, Kaitlyn Migneault, Nick Allen, Tanner Bullock, Ryan Stampfli, Ethan Cates, Dawson Macleary, Trevor Stephen and Jonathan Vroman were named senior outstanding athletes.
Zoe Lam, Eliza-Grace Smith, Andrew Johnson, Carter Lobatos and Lawson Lovering were named junior outstanding athletes.
Jordan Jones, Kaya Pillivant and Nathaniel Talich received sophomore outstanding athlete honors.
Elena Atkinson, Alyssa Brenchley, Mia Gerig, Sydney Morrell, Jaxon Lobatos, Ethan Merrill, Richard Prescott and Jackson Whitworth were named freshmen outstanding athletes.
The awards were voted on by the Central head coaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.