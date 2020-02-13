CHEYENNE – The under-19 Cheyenne Capitals girls hockey team dropped a 5-1 contest to visiting Laramie on Wednesday night at Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Laramie took a 1-0 lead into the second period before Cheyenne's Maya Miller knotted the game 1-1 just over 3 minutes into the middle frame. Katherine Looby assisted on the goal for the Capitals (2-16-2).
It was all Laramie from there. The visitors regained the lead, 2-1, at the end of the second period before scoring three straight in the third to capture the win. Margaret Miller notched the hat trick for Laramie.
Capitals goaltender Abagail Gallagher made 26 saves on 31 shots.
