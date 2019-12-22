CHEYENNE – The under-19 Cheyenne Capitals girls hockey team lost 7-0 to Park County on Saturday at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Cheyenne (1-3-1) trailed 3-0 after the first period.
Cheyenne outshot Park County 39-35. Capitals goaltender Mackinsey Farrell stopped 32 of 39 shots.
Cheyenne takes on Park County at 9 a.m. today at the Ice and Events Center.
Jackson 4, Cheyenne boys 2
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Capitals under-18 boys team fell 4-2 to Jackson on Saturday at Snow King Ice Arena in Jackson.
Jackson raced out to a 4-0 lead before Eliot Hemenway got the Capitals on the board with around 4 minutes to play in the first period. Tyler Schlagel got the assist.
Cheyenne cut the deficit to 4-2 with a power-play goal from Gannon Thompson in the third period. Hemenway and Schlagel got the assists.
Jackson outshot Cheyenne 31-19
Kaidin Mondle made 27 saves in goal for Cheyenne.
Cheyenne (4-5) takes on Jackson at 11:45 a.m. today in Jackson.
