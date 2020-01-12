CHEYENNE – Maya Miller scored four goals to help the under-19 Cheyenne Capitals girls to a 12-6 victory over Pinedale on Saturday at the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center.
Miller also finished with two assists for Cheyenne (2-7-1).
Amy MacDonald and Katherine Looby each recorded a hat trick. Hailee Sayers and Eva Collins also netted goals for the Capitals.
Looby had three helpers, while MacDonald had one.
Cheyenne travels to Laramie (9-3) at 5:30 p.m. today.
