DENVER – It was the type of game that, even a few days ago, the University of Wyoming basketball team probably would have lost.
In the waning moments of regulation and the game tied at Denver on Saturday, there was an impending sense of déjà vu. Was it going to fall apart again?
This time, however, playing inside an enemy arena where UW had lost four of its past five matchups with the Pioneers, the Cowboys flipped the script.
UW bounced back from a devastating home loss to Utah Valley on Wednesday by winning at Denver 72-66 in overtime to snap a six-game losing streak. The Pokes (4-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) led by as many as 10 points during the second half, but saw that lead dissipate in the closing moments of regulation. Undeterred, they kept their composure.
Having been on the wrong end of tough losses all season, UW became the aggressor in crunch time. The Cowboys made 11 of 16 free throws in overtime. UW improved to 9-2 in overtime under head coach Allen Edwards.
“When it got to crunch time in the past couple of games, we haven’t locked in on the defensive end and we’ve just been trading baskets. You saw that at Utah Valley,” said redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado, who led UW with 20 points. “This time, we came down and, especially in overtime, got the critical stops that we needed, so that when we did go back on the offensive end, we were putting ourselves in a position to go up two, go up four.”
No one felt worse following Wednesday’s loss than Maldonado, the do-everything guard who doubles as the heartbeat of the Cowboys. With less than 10 seconds to play against the Wolverines and the game tied at 67, Maldonado tried to put UW in position to win at the buzzer. He instead turned it over, leading to a game-winning Utah Valley layup and devastation on the UW sideline.
But at the end of regulation Saturday, it was Maldonado who made the game-saving play and gave the Cowboys their shot at redemption. Tied 58-58, Denver’s Ade Murkey attempted to drive to the basket and lay the ball in for the win. Maldonado recovered, blocked Murkey’s shot and nearly hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer on the other end that would have given UW the win. Instead, it took care of its business in overtime.
“(Maldonado) is a very mature kid. When you talk to him, you think you’re talking to a 30-year-old. Not a college student,” Edwards said. “I don’t think he is a kid that wallows. He is very self-confident in his abilities. And he is very self-confident in who he is as a person.”
The first half Saturday went about as well as UW could have hoped.
Denver was held without a field goal the final 8 minutes of the first half. UW went on a 15-2 run in that span and led 34-26 at halftime. For a while, it appeared the Pokes would cruise to a win. UW had a double-digit lead 3 minutes into the second half and was in complete control.
“We got back to what we were doing at the beginning of the year and really guarded our yard and picked them up and made them work for everything got,” senior guard Jake Hendricks said.
Behind Jase Townsend and David Nzekwesi, however, Denver rallied and went on its own run. The two combined for 19 points in the second half and seemingly had an answer each time it looked like Wyoming was going to pull away.
UW rode the hot second-half shooting of Hendricks, who scored 13 of his 19 points after halftime. Hendricks had been 2 of 11 over his previous two games and started 0 for 5 from the field Saturday. But good shooters continue to shoot and, as was the case all afternoon with the Cowboys, Hendricks battled his own adversity and came out on top. There was never a doubt in Hendricks’ mind the shots would eventually fall.
“In games in the past, we learned from those experiences and learned from our mistakes,” Hendricks said. “We were more prepared to better execute, and we just had a lot more confidence being in this position, and I think we just wanted it a little bit more.”
Saturday also featured a lineup change. Junior forward Tyler Morman, who saw his first action of the season against Utah Valley following a long stint in concussion protocol, started for the Cowboys in place of sophomore T.J. Taylor at Denver. Morman provided a spark, particularly on the defensive end. He made the only shot he attempted and grabbed three rebounds in 20 minutes of play. UW was plus-4 with him on the court. Taylor responded as well, scoring 16 points off the bench.
“You don’t look at (Morman) and say, ‘Wow, he had a really good game,’” Edwards said. “But to be honest with you, he had a really good game for us. … he makes wining plays.”
Having ended its six-game skid, UW has a week off before hosting Nebraska Wesleyan on Dec. 28. Edwards and the Cowboys are always insistent on taking things one game at a time. That being said, they’re aware how important Saturday’s victory was, particularly with a brief layoff on the horizon and a chance to catch their breath before MW play kicks into gear.
“This is good for confidence, good for motivation, good for momentum, but we have to continue to do everything we did to get us here,” Maldonado said. “(If) we do all the hard work we’ve done the past month and a half, two months and just keep working, I think results will speak for themselves.”
WYOMING 72, DENVER 66, OT
Wyoming: Thompson 2-9 2-3 7, Morman 1-1 0-0 2, Hendricks 5-15 4-4 19, Banks 1-5 4-8 6, Maldonado 8-13 4-5 20, Taylor 4-7 7-7 16, Milton 0-1 0-1 0, Porter 1-4 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-55 21-28 72
Denver: Alperen 1-4 0-0 3, Robert 2-4 1-5 5, Murkey 5-12 1-5 13, Eastmond 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 8-20 6-6 24, Nzekwesi 4-6 5-12 15, Gatlin 0-3 3-5 3, Kowalski 0-1 0-0 0, Lanzi 0-3 0-0 0, McGlashan 1-2 0-0 3, Green 0-1 0-1 0. Totals: 21-58 16-34 66
Halftime: UW 34, DU 26. 3-pointers: UW 7-27 (Hendricks 5-14, Taylor 1-1, Thompson 1-6, Banks 0-1, Maldonado 0-2, Porter 0-3); DU 8-22 (Nzekwesi 2-2, Murkey 2-4, Townsend 2-7, McGlashan 1-1, Kurnaz 1-3, Eastmond 0-1, Gatlin 0-1, Lanzi 0-3). Rebounds: UW 38 (Maldonado 9); DU 46 (Nzekwsi 12). Assists: UW 11 (Maldonado 4); DU 13 (Eastmond 7). Turnovers: UW 12 (Maldonado 3); DU 15 (Eastmond 3). Blocks: UW 6 (Thompson 3); DU 3 (Townsend 2). Steals: UW 3 (Three with 1); DU 6 (Murkey 3). Total fouls: UW 22; DU 25. Fouled out: UW 1 (Thompson); DU 2(Kurnaz, Murkey).
Attendance: 1,543.
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
