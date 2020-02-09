LARAMIE – In a game that featured 15 lead changes and 11 ties, the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker in overtime Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirls had two looks at the end of overtime to tie the game, but the shots wouldn’t fall, and New Mexico came away with a 74-71 victory.
“We played hard, but we just have to win at home,” UW forward Taylor Rusk said. “I think we should have won that game, too, which makes it sting a little bit. It’s the end of the season and we have to learn how to win under pressure like that … hopefully we just learn from it.”
While it has been almost certain that the Cowgirls’ defense is stout this season, the previous two games have been uncharacteristic for the team.
“What’s happening now is or what happened in this game and maybe the last game at Boise, for whatever reason, what we’ve been doing well all year, which is executing the defensive scout, for the last two games, we have missed that,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We scored enough points (Saturday). We scored in bunches, they scored in bunches, but we didn’t execute what we needed to defensively.”
New Mexico found success in the third period with its pick and roll offense. It carried the Lobos to an eight-point lead at one point – the largest lead of the game for either team. UW responded and went on a 12-2 run to take the lead into the fourth period after Rusk made a pair of free throws with 10 seconds remaining in the frame.
Just as it had been for the first three quarters, neither team could pull away in the fourth. The Cowgirls held a lead – although it didn’t get larger than four points – until there were 49 seconds remaining in regulation. It was then that UNM guard Jaedyn De La Cerda sank a 3-pointer from the corner to tie the game at 65.
Tereza Vitulova scored on the following possession to give the Cowgirls a two-point lead, but De La Cerda answered, again – this time with a layup to tie the game at 67-67 with 6 seconds remaining in regulation. Rusk put up a shot as time expired, but it just wouldn’t find the bottom of the net.
“We just couldn’t really pull away and we had some defensive lapses there during crucial times,” Rusk said. “We just came up short.”
Neither team could score to start the overtime period until New Mexico struck first with 2 minutes, 12 seconds left to play. Alba Sanchez Ramos made a huge three to give the Cowgirls a one-point lead with 1:49 left on the clock but on the following possession, the Lobos managed to grab an offensive rebound which led to a 3-pointer and a 72-70 lead. UW (11-11 overall, 7-6 Mountain West) couldn’t pull ahead and New Mexico won a thriller.
Vitulova had a game-high 20 points while shooting 9 of 10 from the field. Rusk added 15 points and six rebounds. Jaeden Vaifanua scored 11 points, grabbed five boards and had a game-high four steals for the Cowgirls in just 14 minutes on the court.
“I have to give (UNM) credit, they came in and they beat us,” Mattinson said. “I’m disappointed, but, hey, the sun will come up (today) and we’ll go back to work (today).”
LOBOS 74, COWGIRLS 71 (OT)
New Mexico … 16 15 20 16 7
Wyoming ……… 17 15 21 14 4
New Mexico: Hosey 4-6 0-0 8, Anderson 3-4 2-4 10, Hurst 2-5 2-2 7, Robertson 6-15 0-0 15, De La Cerda 7-20 1-1 17, Avent 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 1-6 0-0 2, McGruder 5-5 2-2 13, Watts 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 29-64 7-9 74
Wyoming: Vitulova 9-10 1-2 20, Rusk 5-16 4-5 15, Sanchez Ramos 4-10 0-0 10, Weidemann 2-8 0-0 5, Olson 1-3 0-0 2, Kepenc 1-2 0-0 3, Bradshaw 2-9 1-2 5, Vaifanua 4-7 3-4 11. Totals: 28-65 9-13 71
3-pointers: UNM 9-25 (Robertson 3-8, De La Cerda 2-6, Anderson 2-3, McGruder 1-1, Hurst 1-3, Avent 0-1, Carter 0-3); UW 6-22 (Sanchez Ramos 2-6, Vitulova 1-1, Kepenc 1-2, Rusk 1-5, Weidemann 1-5, Bradshaw 0-1, Olson 0-2). Rebounds: UNM 37 (Hosey 8, McGruder 8); UW 40 (Olson 8, Rusk 6). Assists: UNM 12 (De La Cerda 6); UW 16 (Bradshaw 6, Olson 5). Turnovers: UNM 14 (Anderson 3); UW 16 (Olson 4). Blocks: UNM 7 (Hosey 2, Robertson 2); UW 5 (Vitulova 2). Steals: UNM 8 (three with 2); UW 9 (Vaifanua 4). Total fouls: UNM 18; UW 11. Fouled out: Anderson (New Mexico). Officials: Strong, Rahe, Campbell. Attendance: 2,713
