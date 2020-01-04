LARAMIE – University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson knows his team needs to consistently score at least in the mid-60s to win most games.
In fact, the Cowgirls haven’t won a game this season when they have scored less than 65 points.
The Cowgirls put 73 points on the board Wednesday night behind an efficient offensive performance to beat defending Mountain West champion Boise State.
As it has been all season, the Cowgirls’ defense was stout, especially in the fourth quarter – when it mattered most – holding the Broncos to just 25% from the field in the final 10 minutes while the Cowgirls’ offense came alive.
“We were just running our motion and staying patient (against Boise),” senior forward Taylor Rusk said. “We attacked the basket well and were finding each other on our cuts, our motion just works well when we’re patient and we’re beginning to realize that more ad more.”
UW (7-5 overall, 3-0 MW) will head into today’s 2 p.m. matchup against Colorado State eager to keep its offense consistent against a defense that is only giving up 60.7 points per contest.
This edition of the Border War has all the makings to become a defensive showdown, with both teams owning two of the top three scoring defenses in the league – UW ranking first and CSU ranking third.
The Cowgirls will need to carry their offensive momentum into today’s contest to gain an edge over their rival.
“It’s not going only going to be about one person,” sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos said. “All of us just need to go back to what we started doing offensively and focus on that…our defense isn’t going to win us every game if we can’t score some points.”
Its not that the UW offense is underperforming – the team ranks fifth in the MW in field-goal percentage, shooting at a 41% clip on the season. However, it is tied for the third-fewest amount of field goal attempts per game at 59, which means the team plays at a slow pace. Tied for UW in field-goal attempts per game? CSU.
There isn’t a large gap in the scoring differential either, with UW averaging 63.5 points per game and CSU at 65.6.
Both teams play at a slow pace and rely on their defense to dictate the game. Throughout the young season, Mattinson has stressed being able to slow games down and control the pace. Following UW’s victory over New Mexico on Dec. 7, Mattinson said, “One of the big things about that game is we executed what we wanted to do and played at the pace we wanted to play at. ... that’s something we really emphasize.”
Whoever controls the pace of the game could very well come away with the victory.
The Rams (7-7, 1-2 MW) are coming off their lone conference win, defeating the University of Nevada on New Years Day, 75-70. This will be the 103rd meeting between the two programs with the Cowgirls holding a slight 52-50 advantage after winning both matchups last season.
“(Beating CSU) means a little more than beating other teams,” Rusk said. “Especially to the fans and to the school. It’s always a close game but we’ll just need to make plays down the stretch when they matter most.
“It should be a fun one.”
