LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team doesn’t have time to sit on its previous loss.
The Cowgirls suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the University of Northern Colorado on a last-second shot Sunday afternoon.
UW will host what could be its toughest opponent of the season at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Arena-Auditorium.
No. 17-ranked Gonzaga University comes to Laramie looking to build on its seven-game winning streak. Its only loss came on the road in overtime to top-ranked Stanford University.
“We just need to keep our focus on the little things we do every day in practice,” sophomore guard Karla Erjavec said Sunday.
“We just need to keep shooting with confidence and, even though our shots weren’t falling (Sunday), I think we’ll be fine (today).”
The previous time the teams squared off was in 2015, when the Bulldogs topped the Cowgirls, 61-57, in Spokane, Washington.
Gonzaga (9-1) is an all-around talented team with very few weaknesses.
“It’s really scary when you see a team on film that can score well in the open court and in the half court,” first-year UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “They don’t really have any offensive weakness, they take advantage of all mistakes. They’re definitely the best team we’ve seen so far this year.”
The Cowgirls (6-4, 2-0 Mountain West) will need to find the limited weaknesses the Bulldogs possess to pull out an upset.
In Sunday’s loss, the Cowgirls were impacted by the physicality Northern Colorado presented.
“Northern Colorado came out and played really physical and we didn’t respond well, and that physicality took us out of our game,” Mattinson said. “(Gonzaga’s) inside game is very physical, they play more natural and physical, but also play with a lot of finesse.
“We’re going to have to rely on general basketball knowledge because we can’t prep for everything they’re going to throw at us.”
UW will be determined to carry its stout defensive momentum into tonight’s contest. It has held its last two opponents to a combined 68 points and 25% shooting from the field.
The Bulldogs average 75 points per contest and own a winning margin of an average of 21 points. They have four players that average double-figure scoring and is led by Jill Townsend who averages 11.7 points per contest. They shoot 48% from the field and at a 41% mark from the 3-point line.
“They’re not overly complicated,” Mattinson said. “They don’t run a lot of sets they don’t do a lot of fancy things. They just do what they do, and they do it really, really well.”
It will be the last game before the Cowgirls have a two-week break. Following that break, they resume Mountain West conference play and host Boise State on New Year’s Day to tip-off the 2020 slate.
Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosport.net.
