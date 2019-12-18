LARAMIE – Defense is what the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team hangs its hat on.
In fact, the Cowgirls currently rank 37th in the country and first in the Mountain West in scoring defense, giving up a mere 55.6 points per contest.
On Tuesday night, the Cowgirls held No.17-ranked Gonzaga University to 10 points below its season average. However, UW’s strong defensive performance wasn’t quite enough to pull out the upset as Gonzaga survived a late rally to secure a 65-54 win.
“Defense isn’t our problem and it hasn’t been our problem,” first-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “All year long we’ve played pretty solid defensively and each game we get a little bit better defensively. What we’re doing is missing scouts at key times and those breakdowns against a team like this will cost you.”
The Cowgirls started the game by finding the bottom of the net.
Senior forward Taylor Rusk made a 3-pointer and sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann hit a pair of free throws to give UW an early 5-0 lead.
A 3-pointer from Weidemann late in the first quarter allowed the Cowgirls to go into the second period with a 16-15 lead after shooting at a 55.6% clip during the opening quarter.
UW (6-5 overall) struggled to keep its offense rolling and was outscored 14-8 during the second period. It went 5 minutes without putting any points on the board.
The game was tied 24-24 before Gonzaga point guard Jessie Loera scored five consecutive points in the final 40 seconds of the half, with two of them coming on a buzzer-beater. Gonzaga (10-1) went into the intermission with a 29-24 lead.
UW only shot 23.1% from the field in the second quarter.
“Their defense kind of intimated us a little bit, but once we figured out how to get to the basket and get to the foul line, it caused problems for them,” Rusk said.
The scoring plague followed the Cowgirls into the second half, and they managed to only score one point through 6:30 in the third quarter, with the lone point coming by way of a Jaeden Vaifanua free-throw.
UW went into the final period trailing, 45-34.
“Obviously we needed to make a few more baskets at a couple of key times,” Mattinson said. “But Gonzaga weathered the storm too, you’ve got to give a lot of credit to Gonzaga.”
The Cowgirls came out in the final quarter with much more intensity and were taking the ball to the basket. They shot 10 free throws in the fourth quarter compared to just six over the previous three periods.
Getting to the free-throw line allowed the Cowgirls to cut the deficit to eight after they went on a 9-point run, but it wasn’t enough, and their late rally fell short.
UW shot 33.3% from the field to Gonzaga’s 42.6%. The Bulldogs outscored the Cowgirls 13-0 in fast break points.
Sophomore Tereza Vitulova led the Cowgirls with 14 points and tied for a team-high six rebounds. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos added seven points, six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals.
The Cowgirls will look to get back on the winning path when they host Boise State in a New Year’s Day matchup to start 2020.
“When we were down by 14 in the fourth quarter, we could have given up, but we didn’t and that shows a lot about our team,” Rusk said. “We fought really hard in the end and even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, we can get a lot out of this game.”
GONZAGA 65, WYOMING 54
Gonzaga……....... 15 14 16 20 – 65
Wyoming ………. 16 8 10 20 – 54
Gonzaga: J. Wirth 4-10 0-0 8, L. Wirth 6-10 6-6 18, Loera 4-8 8-8 16, Campbell 4-7 0-0 10, Townsend 1-4 0-0 3, Virjoghe 0-2 0-0 0, Forsyth 0-1 0-0 0, Kayle. Truong 1-6 0-0 2, Kayly. Truong 0-2 0-0 0, Kempton 3-4 2-2 8. Totals: 23-54 16-16 65
Wyoming: Vitulova 4-8 6-6 14, Rusk 3-7 0-0 7, Erjavec 2-12 0-0 5, Sanchez Ramos 3-9 0-0 7, Weidemann 2-7 4-4 10, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Bradshaw 1-5 3-4 5, Vaifanua 2-2 1-2 6, Olson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-51 14-16 54
3-pointers: GU 3-10 (Campbell 2-4, Townsend 1-2, Forsyth 0-1, Kayly. Truong 0-1, Loera 0-2); UW 6-19 (Weidemann 2-4, Vaifanua 1-1, Rusk 1-3, Erjavec 1-3, Sanchez Ramos 1-5, Vitulova 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Bradshaw 0-1). Rebounds: GU 35 (L. Wirth 9); UW 31 (Vitulova 6, Sanchez Ramos 6). Assists: GU 14 (Loera 5); UW 10 (Rusk 3, Erjavec 3). Turnovers: GU 12 (J. Wirth 3); UW 13 (Sanchez Ramos 3, Weidemann 3). Blocks: GU 3 (L. Wirth 2); UW 5 (Sanchez Ramos 2, Vaifanua 2). Steals: GU 9 (Truong 3); UW 7 (Rusk 2, Sanchez Ramos 2). Total fouls: GU 17; UW 14.
Attendance: 2,432.
