CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team overcame a 15-point deficit and topped Boise State 73-68 Wednesday night to remain undefeated in Mountain West play.
The 73 points tied for the second-most UW has scored this season.
Sophomore Quinn Weidemann scored the first five points for the Cowgirls before Boise State went on a 15-point run to take a lead. UW couldn’t get much going on either end of the court and Boise took a 19-7 lead to the second quarter.
UW (7-5 overall, 3-0 MW) went on a 13-point run of its own to start the second period and pull itself within reach. The Broncos had an eight-point lead with 2 minutes remaining in the half but two 3-pointers from Weidemann – including one at the buzzer – pulled the Cowgirls within one point going into the break 38-37. UW scored 30 points in the second quarter behind 66.7% shooting from the field and going 5 for 6 from behind the 3-point line.
The third quarter went back and forth and both defenses were able to get stops. The Cowgirls trailed by a basket for most of the period but couldn’t seem to put themselves in the driver’s seat. Boise State (10-5, 2-1) maintained its lead and went into the final period with a 56-50 lead.
It was the fourth quarter where the Cowgirls rallied together to get stops and put points on the board. Just 1 minute, 37 seconds into the final frame, UW managed to take the lead when sophomore Tereza Vitulova caught a pass in the post and finished it off the glass to put her team in front 57-56. UW never trailed again.
The Cowgirls had all the momentum from that point on and only allowed the Broncos to score five points through the first 9 minutes of the quarter, while the home team shot at a 50% clip in the fourth.
Freshman Jaeden Vaifanua gave UW a two-point lead with 1:45 left with a tough basket in the paint. Less than a minute later, sophomore Karla Erjavec blocked a shot and took it to the other end of the court where she found sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos for a corner 3-pointer to help seal the game and give UW a 66-61 lead with 56 seconds remaining. UW made its free-throws to close out the contest and knock off the reigning MW champions to secure first place in the conference.
Weidemann had a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the first half. Vaifanua added 10 points and seven rebounds. Sanchez Ramos notched 10 points and five boards.
Overall, the Cowgirls shot 42.1% from the field, 53.3% from three and 77.3% from the free throw line. The 53.3 percent from behind the arc is Wyoming’s season-high, besting the 50.0 percent mark the squad shot at New Mexico.
The Cowgirls will continue conference play against rival Colorado State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Arena-Auditorium.
WYOMING 73, BOISE STATE 68
Boise State...... 19 19 18 12 – 73
Wyoming...... 7 30 13 23 – 68
Boise State: Coleman 6-13 0-0 13, McGwire 8-17 0-0 18, Hodgins 2-9 1-2 5, Lupfer 4-10 0-0 9, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Woerner 0-2 0-0 0, Bowers 1-3 5-6 7, Loville 4-6 1-2 9. Totals: 28-68 7-10 68
Wyoming: Vitulova 2-6 0-0 5, Rusk 3-6 2-2 8, Erjavec 3-10 3-3 9, Sanchez Ramos 4-7 1-3 10, Weidemann 6-11 4-6 19, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kepenc 2-4 2-2 8, Bradshaw 0-1 2-2 2, Vaifanua 3-11 3-4 10, Olson 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-57 17-22 73
3-pointers: BSU 5-17 (McGwire 2-3, Coleman 1-2, Christopher 1-4, Lupfer 1-5, Hodgins 0-1, Woerner 0-1, Bowers 0-1); UW 8-15 (Weidemann 3-4, Kepenc 2-3, Sanchez Ramos 1-1, Vitulova 1-2, Vaifanua 1-3, Rusk 0-1, Erjavec 0-1). Rebounds: BSU 38 (McGwire 9); UW 39 (Vaifanua 7). Assists: BSU 12 (Christopher 7); UW 13 (Erjavec 4). Turnovers: BSU 6 (Coleman 3); UW 9 (Sanchez Ramos 2, Kepenc 2). Blocks: BSU 9 (McGwire 3); UW 4 (Vitulova 2). Steals: BSU 2 (Lupfer, Christopher); UW 3 (Three with 1). Total fouls: BSU 20; UW 11.
Attendance: 2,395
