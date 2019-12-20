LARAMIE – University of Wyoming junior defensive tackle Javaree Jackson, who started 11 games for the this season, has been dismissed from the team, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl announced Thursday.
Jackson, a Wauwatosa, Wisconsin product, had 35 total tackles, three sacks and an interception for UW this season. He was a two-star prospect in the 2017 class by both Rivals and 247Sports. He played in 31 games (13 starts) at UW and had 71 career tackles.
Bohl declined to give specifics as to the nature of Jackson’s departure. During a news conference Monday, Bohl announced Jackson had been suspended indefinitely but did not elaborate further.
Per Albany County court records, no criminal charges have been filed against Jackson.
– Michael Katz, WyoSports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.