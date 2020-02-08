CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East enjoys the fruits of success when its transition game on both ends of the floor is at its best.
A week ago, against cross-town rival Cheyenne Central, the Thunderbirds were made aware of some areas in need of improvement. Their transition game was one of those items on the list.
Consider it fixed. Mostly.
East leaned on a suffocating full-court zone press to force turnover and create easy buckets, along with the scoring prowess and sheer athleticism of Xavier McCord, Chance Aumiller and Graedyn Buell during a 71-60 victory over visiting Casper Natrona County on Friday night at the Thunderdome.
“We did a pretty good job defensively,” second-year T-Birds coach Rusty Horsley said.
He then offered more.
“We can get better,” he said. “We have to rebound better. There’s a lot of areas in the game that we have to clean up. … you’ve got to give Natrona credit. They play really hard and they’re pretty intense kids. They don’t have the height to match up with us.”
That showed, too.
McCord finished with a game-high 29 points, including a handful of highlight-reel worthy two-handed jams. The East senior scored nine points in the first quarter to help his team jump out to a 22-12 advantage.
“The team was good with getting everyone easy buckets, and we were just looking for each other down the court,” McCord said. “Transition is definitely what we’re looking for. I think it suits most of these players perfect, so when we get that going, it just translates through the game easy and better for us to get that ‘W’.”
The second quarter highlighted some areas of improvement East (12-4 overall, 3-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) intends to work on: rebounding and defense. Natrona’s Koby Kelly knocked down a pair of 3-point field goals and Wilsk Jackson added another five points to cut the T-Birds’ lead to eight at halftime, 37-29.
“We don’t have to get ours in transition, but other teams shouldn’t get theirs in transition either,” Horsley said. “I think we’re giving up too many layups. We have to work on some things there.
“Really where they’re catching us is one guy’s not getting back and hustling back, so we’re having to scramble on defense and then we’re picking up the wrong guy, and then they’re getting a layup.”
East clamped down in the second half, particularly in the third quarter.
Aumiller and Buell both sank a 3-pointer and Jordan Codner drained one, too, with 2 minutes, 40 seconds to play in the frame to push the margin to 59-40. Aumiller scored nine of his 19 points in the second half, while Buell notched seven of his 10 points in the second half.
Between McCord, Aumiller and Buell lies a steady rhythm – one they have been familiar with all their lives. They have the ability to read off each other as if they were all brothers.
That rhythm helped East on Friday and, if the T-Birds have any say about it, it’ll help them down the road as the postseason nears.“It’s definitely what we needed,” McCord said of needing a win like this. “… (our play) definitely showed throughout that game.”
EAST 71, NATRONA 60
Natrona County … 12 17 11 19 – 60
Cheyenne East ….. 22 15 24 13 – 71
Natrona County: Spear 0, Quig 14, Jackson 6, George 10, Hoppens 0, Lewis 0, Sorensen 0, Allison 6, Swan 2, Dhillon 3, Kelly 16, Reeves 2.
Cheyenne East: X. McCord 29, Rayl 3, Aumiller 19, Micheli 2, Pope 0, D. McCord 4, Redman 0, Buell 10, Clark 0, Bush 0, Codner 5, Cline 0, Taylor 0.
