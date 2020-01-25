CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East was stuck in a nightmare Friday night against Cheyenne South.
Normally an offensive juggernaut, the Lady Thunderbirds couldn’t buy a shot for most of the night. Ky Buell, arguably the state’s most lethal player, struggled early and got into foul trouble late. Shots that have been nearly automatic for much of the season disappeared into the cold, wintery night.
Still, when pressed for points, East did just enough to earn a 55-41 victory at Storey Gym.
“It was awful,” East senior Madison Blaney said of her team’s offense.
The all-around talented Buell missed her first four shots from the field in the opening quarter, including a pair of 3-point field goal attempts, and made one of two free-throw attempts. Despite those low totals, the T-Birds somehow managed to take a 17-7 lead into the second, thanks in large part to a pair of clutch 3s from Kaiti Castle.
“That’s just basketball. I don’t think it’s anything other than Ky wasn’t making shots,” second-year East coach Eric Westling said of Buell’s game. “She had the same shots she makes all the time, and you’re going to have those days.”
Buell finished with 14 points for the No. 1-ranked T-Birds (14-1 overall, 2-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant).
Meanwhile, after a turnover-filled start, the Bison found the momentum they lacked in the first quarter and turned into an offensive explosion in the second. South cut a 21-9 shortfall into a six-point halftime deficit.
Reyna Tovar drove the lane, got a basket to fall and was subsequently fouled before completing the three-point play to cut East’s lead to 23-14 with 3 minutes, 42 seconds before intermission. A 9-2 run by the visitors trimmed East’s advantage to four, 27-23.
The T-Birds took a 31-25 lead into the locker room, and it felt anything but comfortable for the top-ranked team in the state. After her shot betrayed her for most of the night, Buell helped extend her team’s lead to 39-29 with a pair of 3s late in the third quarter.
Calysta Martinez was the difference-maker for the Lady Bison (3-9, 0-2). The South junior finished with a double-double – 17 points and 17 rebounds.
“I challenged her, and she responded. She’s tough as nails,” Bison coach Chad DeBruyn said. “I don’t know if you can ask a kid to do much more than that. She’s obviously our best player.”
Martinez fouled out with 3:11 left in regulation to dash any final hopes of a late rally.
“If we can just get some other folks to chip in here and there, again, I don’t think you want to see the Bison four weeks from now,” DeBruyn said.
Buell finished with 14 points, while Blaney led the T-Birds with 16, including seven in the fourth quarter.
“They showed a lot of toughness,” Blaney said. “Props to South. We stayed through with that because we showed our grit. We stayed together as a team and really tried pushing through.”
EAST 55, SOUTH 41
Cheyenne South … 7 18 8 8 – 41
Cheyenne East …… 17 14 11 13 – 55
Cheyenne South: Martinez 17, Liggett 0, brown 2, Tovar 5, Moore 0, VanTassell 4, Harlan 0, Dimas 13.
Cheyenne East: E. Jacobsen 2, Alvarado 2, Lopez 0, Blaney 16, Buell 14, Liledajhl 9, Castle 6, Walsh 2, Danni 4.
