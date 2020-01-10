CHEYENNE – When Jordan Golding enters the pool at Cheyenne East, he is zoned in.
His focus narrows to that day’s tasks – practice or meet, it doesn’t matter. He pours all of his focus and attention into bettering himself, even though he talks very little. If you catch him smiling, consider yourself warned.
“His smile will kill because he is always thinking about stuff,” Thunderbirds coach Mark Dobler said. “His role really on this team is, he is just going to go out and do it. He doesn’t talk about it, he doesn’t run his mouth. He is not one of those kids who as a senior is going to get on a lot of the other kids.
“He is very soft-spoken.”
Make no mistake, when Golding does speak up, his teammates listen.
“They definitely respect everything he has to say,” Dobler added. “He is a good instructional kid. He is caring about every individual out there and trying to get them better.”
A senior standout for East, Golding continues to build up what has become an impressive career in the pool. He placed eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 5.17 seconds at the Class 4A state meet last season.
He has been equally impressive this season.
He won the 100 breast and placed second in the 200 individual medley during a 110-61 dual win over Cheyenne South on Dec. 17, 2019.
“What he does, he gets in the pool, and he works hard for the whole two hours that he is in the pool,” Dobler said. “His role and leadership is doing it and not just saying all those things.”
Golding’s path to success has been filled with adversity.
Two summers ago, he pulled his right hip abductor. The injury required physical therapy and “easing back into” his routine, he said. Last summer, he suffered right shoulder impingement syndrome, or swimmer’s shoulder, where the bones of the shoulder cause an impingement of tendons or bursa.
Both injuries were hard to overcome, but the shoulder injury was the toughest, Golding said. He missed all of preseason rehabbing it, which forced him to miss workouts and other training sessions.
“At the beginning of the season, it was really hard because I wasn’t in shape at all, and I just really had to sit back and take it easy,” he said. “That’s been hard.”
What helped Golding ease back into his normal routine was the training regimen Dobler has installed for East. A main focus is limiting stress put on the body.
“We’re not doing a lot of long-distance yardage and those type of things that puts a lot of that stress (on him),” the coach said. “And so by doing our program here, it allows him to get back into shape, kind of hit those quick speeds, and start working through and getting back to being strong and working good.”
Golding assures he is now 100% – a good sign as the stretch run of the season is on the horizon.
But being fully healthy isn’t something Golding will settle for.
“Not yet. I feel like I can still do better, and I will do better,” he said.
His dream is to win state in the fly event. He has already circled a time he is aiming for: 57 seconds. His best time of the season thus far is 1:06.
“I keep losing time every meet,” he said of inching toward his goal.
He’ll work toward reaching that goal today at the Sheridan Pre-Invitational.
After dealing with multiple injuries, including one that sidelined him for the entire preseason of his senior campaign, Golding has come to learn a few things about overcoming adversity.
“You can take a lot more pain than you think you can,” he said. “You can just push through it.”
