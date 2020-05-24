CHEYENNE – Taylor Klein's three-run home run in the third inning turned a two-run lead into a 5-0 win over Prodigy Easton-Baeza (Denver) for the under-18 Cheyenne Extreme on Saturday.
Cheyenne dropped its second game of the day to Gillette, 5-3.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
CHEYENNE – Taylor Klein's three-run home run in the third inning turned a two-run lead into a 5-0 win over Prodigy Easton-Baeza (Denver) for the under-18 Cheyenne Extreme on Saturday.
Cheyenne dropped its second game of the day to Gillette, 5-3.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.