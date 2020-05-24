Cheyenne Extreme logo

CHEYENNE – Taylor Klein's three-run home run in the third inning turned a two-run lead into a 5-0 win over Prodigy Easton-Baeza (Denver) for the under-18 Cheyenne Extreme on Saturday. 

Cheyenne dropped its second game of the day to Gillette, 5-3.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.