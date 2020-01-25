CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East’s talent is evident, no matter the opponent.
The driving force behind the Thunderbirds’ firepower has been a fast-paced transition game that causes headaches and big deficits.
Another example of that came Friday night against Cheyenne South.
Xavier McCord broke open the game minutes after it tipped off with a 12-point first quarter to help East pull away with a 74-45 victory at Storey Gym.
“He’s really been playing well this year, and he’s really confident right now,” second-year T-Birds coach Rusty Horsley said. “He’s been shooting the 3 pretty well as of late, and he’s really good inside. His fadeaway’s unstoppable. And he’s been attacking well. When he does that, he’s a tough guard. Hopefully he can continue to play like that, which I think he will.”
McCord was the sparkplug behind a dominant first quarter that saw No. 2-ranked East (11-3 overall, 2-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) pull ahead 23-4 by the time the buzzer went off.
The East senior finished with a game-best 25 points.
“They’re very good. They’re better than their record,” second-year South coach Jeff Bailey said. “A lot of those kids were varsity players and JV players for me, back when I was at East. It was what we expected, and it was at times fun to watch as being someone that is still connected to those kids. I wish them nothing but the best down the stretch.”
South (6-6, 0-2) came out with the type of swagger and energy in the second quarter that never appeared in the first. Because of the that, the Bison opened the second frame on a 12-0 run to cut the deficit to 23-16. Cameron Bird and LeeAndre Ray combined for seven points in the second quarter to help pull South back in it.
“There’s a culture right now in Cheyenne where it’s easy to leave when things get tough,” Bailey added. “I’m proud of these kids for being loyal and wanting to be Bison, and I feel like we’re going to be a tough team to beat in a couple years. We’re just a year or two away.
“We won that second quarter and won it pretty convincingly, and then we’re content to take our foot off the petal, so to speak. And we didn’t have the same energy or enthusiasm or focus that we had in that second quarter. But that’s something we can certainly build on, and I think there’s still winnable games out there.”
Bird led the Bison with 17 points, while Ray finished with eight.
Jake Rayl finished with 19 points for the T-Birds, while Graedyn Buell ended the night with eight.
“If they play like that in the second half and move the ball like they do and shoot the ball like they can,” said Horsley, “they’re a really good team.”
EAST 74, SOUTH 45
Cheyenne South................4 15 13 13 – 45
Cheyenne East................23 8 23 19 – 74
Cheyenne South: Bird 17, Ray 8, Bato 2, J. Moyte 0, Alexander 0, Manzanares 2, Mascarenas 2, Scott 6, Bell 2, Simmons 6.
Cheyenne East: X. McCord 25, Rayl 19, Aumiller 7, Micheli 4, Pope 4, D. McCord 0, Redman 0, Buell 8, Cline 2, Clark 4, Bush 0, Codner 0.
