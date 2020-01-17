CHEYENNE – Kelsey Basart took the court with her teammates and immediately stood out on a mid-December afternoon in 2019.
Kelsey and her older sister, Raleigh, were the go-to players for Mountain View. Kelsey poured in a team-best 13 points for Mountain View (Loveland, Colorado) in a 61-38 loss to coach Glen Kirkbride and Cheyenne Central.
Kirkbride had some familiarity with the Basarts, thanks to a branch on his coaching tree. Mountain View head coach Jason Walker coached with Kirkbride during his tenure at Cheyenne South. The two hoops coaches remained in contact after they went their separate ways.
“(He) had said that he had some kids that play down there and had a lot of speed and some basketball IQ,” Kirkbride recalled.
Enter Raleigh and Kelsey.
“They were ones we had to be aware of,” Kirkbride added. “I had just a little bit of knowledge.”
That sliver of knowledge turned into an opportunity.
The Basarts moved to Cheyenne between the end of May and the beginning of June. Raleigh already had graduated after captaining Mountain View during her senior season. Kelsey, on the other hand, was coming off her sophomore campaign.
Kelsey’s mother, Nikki, quickly began searching for a summer team Kelsey could play on. Nikki landed on the Wyoming Beasts – a travel club team featuring many student-athletes from around town.
“I went and I tried out, and I liked the coach and I liked the people, so I continued to play,” Kelsey said.
She made the cut and got to know key Central players like Baylee Delbridge, Jordan and Jayla Jones, Ellie Fearneyhough and Kenzie Boltz. Consider Kelsey’s time with the Beasts as a prelude to the next chapter of her career.
A few months later, Kelsey was on the court of the Central Fieldhouse, preparing for her first varsity practice as a Lady Indian. There were a few nerves, she said, but not many. She may not have known Kirkbride’s coaching style, program philosophies or what to expect each practice to look like, but she already had built a foundation of relationships with her new teammates.
“It was a lot easier than just coming in and not knowing anyone,” she said.
Kelsey may be only a first-year Central player, but she is beginning to make herself known around the state through her play. It starts with a type of tenaciousness – one established by fearlessness.
“She’s really fiery,” Kirkbride said. “To have her, to have somebody (that) if we ever get tentative on the floor, we can have her just go, and she’s going to do it.”
Next comes an attitude – one that garners the respect of opponents, teammates and coaches and includes a “never quit” mindset.
“One of the things we’ve talked a lot about as a team is a toughness,” Kirkbride said. “We need to create a toughness – both a physical and a mental toughness around our culture and around our program, and she has those things. That’s a very nice thing that she has just brought with her that adds to our program. She’s really on the attack.”
Basart has been an invaluable piece for the No. 2-ranked Indians (8-1 overall, 0-0 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant), who will take a seven-game winning streak into Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“She stepped into a situation that would’ve been a very, very tough thing for a new kid,” Kirkbride said. “A bunch of kids returning from last year. Most of them either were starters the entire time or had started some.”
Kelsey hasn’t minded being the new kid on campus. The point guard/shooting guard has appeared in all nine of Central’s games, and leads the team with 36 3-point field goal attempts. Among Central players with at least 13 field goal attempts, Kelsey’s 63% conversion clip ranks first. Three times she has led the Indians in points, including a season-best 20 during a win over Green River on Dec. 14. She hit three 3s and in a win over Evanston last weekend at the Taco John’s Invitational.
Her stats and her play underline Kelsey’s “fiery” mentality.
“I like to say that I have a good work ethic,” she said. “I’m going to work all the time, every day of the week.”
On the court
The Pine Bluffs girls travel to Southeast at 5:30 p.m. today. The Cheyenne East girls host Scottsbluff, Nebraska, at 6 p.m. today. The Pine Bluffs boys travel to Southeast at 7 p.m. today, and the East boys host Scottsbluff at 7:30 p.m.
The Burns girls host Buffalo at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Cheyenne Central travels to Scottsbluff for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff. The Burns boys host Buffalo at 3:30 p.m., while Central is at Scottsbluff at 4 p.m.
On the mat
Central and East are at the Top of the Rockies Invitational in Lafayette, Colorado, today and Saturday. Burns-Pine Bluffs is at the Blazer Duals in Torrington on Saturday, while Cheyenne South is at the Wyoming-Montana Border War in Sheridan, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
In the pool
Central hosts Thunder Basin at 4 p.m. today, while South hosts East, Campbell County and Riverton at 4 p.m. today.
Central, East and South compete in the Cheyenne Invite on Saturday at the South Natatorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.