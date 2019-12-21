LARAMIE – University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Allen Edwards has never questioned the offensive ability of sophomore forward Brandon Porter.
The occasional defensive lapses? Sometimes you just have to live with them.
Porter had a career-high 12 points off the bench against Utah Valley on Wednesday and hit big shot after big shot in a heartbreaking 69-67 loss at Arena-Auditorium. Prior to the game against the Wolverines, Porter’s season high was six points. He’s averaging 3.1 points per game this season, but, if Wednesday was any indication, he could be a bigger part of the Cowboys’ plans going forward. And given the recent struggles of the Cowboys, any help is welcomed.
“I’m happy for him … but we were searching for productivity from the spot that he plays … I’ve never, ever questioned his ability on the offensive end,” Edwards said. “He did help in a sense of putting the ball in the hole for us. … Bright spot for him, and we probably have to reevaluate that position.”
UW (3-9 overall, 0-2 Mountain West) has lost six games in a row. Over the last four games, a generally stout Cowboys defense is allowing 77 points a contest, nearly 12 points per game higher than their season average. At times, Edwards has said the team has pressed too hard on the offensive end and gotten itself into a mindset of trying to win a shootout.
When UW has been at its best this year, it has depended on its defense. In three wins this season, UW has surrendered just 50 points per game. In losses, the Cowboys surrender 71.3 points. Porter doesn’t always fit the mold of what Edwards is looking for. Against Utah Valley, however, Edwards was generally pleased with the results. At this point, it could come down to trading defense for offense to provide a spark.
“My stickler with him was always on the defensive end of the floor. And I will say, I thought he was solid there … I didn’t think he was a liability,” Edwards said. “That’s the debate we have to talk about as a staff.”
Porter went 5 of 6 from the field and hit 2 of 3 from 3-point range in just 14 minutes on the court.
“Coaches kind of believed in me a little bit. But it was all a team effort,” Porter said. “It can be anybody’s moment. Any player can do what I do. … I started to get a feel for the game.”
Despite his offense, however, UW had a plus/minus of minus-1 with Porter on the court. Plus/minus determines whether a team is outscored or scores more than an opponent when a specific player is on the court, per Basketball Insiders.
For Edwards, the decision comes down to whether it’s worth it to potentially give up a few baskets defensively with Porter on the court in exchange for potentially strong offense. A potential remedy is pairing Porter with strong defensive players like junior forward Tyler Morman, who Edwards considers one of the team’s top rebounders and defenders. Morman saw his first action of the season against Utah Valley due to a concussion he sustained in the fall.
“We obviously continue to harp at him on the defensive end of the floor. … If he’s out there, you have to understand who he’s out there with,” Edwards said. “He and Tyler will be a good combination because Tyler, being a defender and rim protector that, if for some reason … he does fall asleep or whatever, you have a guy that can help him.”
In his most extensive playing time of the season, Porter made his presence felt. And that didn’t go unnoticed by his teammates. Whether that will lead to more playing time going forward is up in the air.
“He came in and made the most of his minutes,” redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado said.
