LARAMIE – Selale Kepenc hasn’t let a couple of knee injuries keep her off the basketball court.
The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior was forced to sit out all last season after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in August of 2018 while she was competing with her Turkish national team. It was the second time she had torn that same ligament – the first incident happened when she was 16.
“It’s probably one of the worst experiences an athlete can have,” she said. “It’s hard to have that surgery, but it impacts you mentally, and it’s hard to go through … there’s also still some pain in my knee, but you just have to learn to play with that.”
Prior to the second injury, Kepenc was contributing to the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team when coming off the bench. She appeared in 25 games for the Cowgirls during her sophomore campaign, where she averaged 3.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game, while shooting nearly 40% from the field.
Although she’s back on the hardwood, she still doesn’t feel as if she’s back to 100% physically.
“I sometimes still don’t feel like I’m on that level that I was before I tore (my ACL) the second time, but I am about to be,” she said. “Mentally I am there, but sometimes my body doesn’t feel like it.”
Kepenc started playing basketball when she was 9 years old. Growing up, and through her high school years, she competed with three different teams: the national team, a club team and her high school team.
“I was playing so many games (in high school), and I was gaining so much experience, especially because I was playing against older players,” she said. “I was good at that moment and then I tore my ACL, so it was kind of hard to get back, but I’m just trying to be as good as I was before, you know?”
She’s determined to get to where she believes she could be if it weren’t for the setbacks.
Kepenc was born and raised in Istanbul, the largest and most populous city in Turkey, with about 15 million people. Moving to Laramie was a huge change, both on and off the court.
“When I came to play (in Laramie), the hardest thing for me to do was learn the motion offense,” she said. “Back home, we never played motion, we’d always run sets, and still sometimes it’s hard because I still play over the summer with the national team, and it’s a big difference.”
Another thing that caught her off guard was the shot clock difference. In Europe, the shot clock is only 24 seconds, compared to the 30-second shot clock she plays with now, and she says that extra six seconds can be huge.
After her time spent in Laramie, her goal is to go to Europe and play professional basketball while also striving toward a master’s degree. Although the cold Laramie winters aren’t ideal for her, she knows the relationships she has made during her time as a Cowgirl make up for it.
“We all have really good friendships among our team,” she said. “That’s my favorite thing about being here.”
