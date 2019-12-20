LARAMIE – The first thoughts that went through Azizi’s Hearn’s head when bowl bids became official a few weeks ago were disbelief and, in a sense, irony. The second thought? Excitement.
Hearn, a redshirt sophomore, is from Oceanside, California, and walked on the to the University of Arizona football team in 2017. He started the final three games of the 2018 season at cornerback for the Wildcats. But coming into the 2019 season, Arizona did not offer Hearn a scholarship, Hearn said, so he decided to look elsewhere to continue his career.
The University of Wyoming had recruited Hearn out of high school, and it seemed to be the right fit. Hearn transferred to UW and was eligible immediately, where he was told from the start that playing time would be an uphill battle due to entrenched starters. Due to injuries, however, Hearn has started nine games this season and thrived, helping the Cowboys reach their third bowl game in four seasons.
Of all the possible bowl destinations the Cowboys could go to – Texas, Hawaii and New Mexico, to name a few – they find themselves in the Arizona Bowl, where it will play Georgia State on New Year’s Eve. Where is the game played? At the University of Arizona’s Arizona Stadium, of course.
“Wow. I just remember I looked at it. I laughed,” Hearn said with a chuckle. “I said, ‘This is going to be interesting, and this is going to be fun.’”
Hearn is one of two UW players with direct ties to the state of Arizona. Senior wide receiver John Okwoli is from Phoenix, less than a two-hour drive from Tucson. And as much as the Arizona Bowl is about beating Georgia State and reaching the eight-win mark for each one of the Cowboys, playing at Arizona Stadium holds a significance for both players, albeit for different reasons.
Hearn’s experience is a homecoming in a literal sense – he practiced and played at Arizona Stadium for two years. For Okwoli, New Year’s Eve will be an opportunity to make up for lost time with friends and family who have been unable to see him play the past four years. He already has 20 tickets reserved, he said.
“It is pretty wild, just this journey that I’ve been on these past four years and always being away from home, and home being so far away,” Okwoli said. “Not many people from my home have been able to come watch me play in person. So that being my last game, there’s going to be a lot of people there … it should be fun.”
Like Hearn, Okwoli’s college football career has been a roller coaster. Okwoli was a consensus three-star recruit coming out of North Canyon High and was the No. 14-rated recruit in talent-rich Arizona. Though he didn’t go to many Arizona or Arizona State games growing up, playing for the Wildcats or Sun Devils seemed perfect. Things “didn’t go (his) way in the recruiting process,” however, and Okwoli made deep connections with his recruiters at UW. The frequent conversations they had weren’t always about football; they were about life. And that meant a lot to Okwoli.
Okwoli arrived in Laramie with high expectations and saw playing time as a freshman, albeit on special teams. He caught 12 passes as a sophomore and appeared to be a big part of the Cowboys’ future plans. But Okwoli tore his ACL at the end of his sophomore season and then broke his hand at the start of his junior season. He has caught just 11 passes over the past two seasons and, admittedly, there have been trying moments in his UW career.
But, when it’s all said and done, Okwoli said he wouldn’t change the path he has taken. Not the injuries. Not the frigid temperature change of going from Arizona to Wyoming. None of it.
“Those things are blessings in disguise,” Okwoli said. “Things like that happen, and it really shows a measure of how tough you are, how much you can withstand.
“Mentally, I overcame those things in a pretty positive way. … I would say my career here has been a lot of ups and downs, but at the end of the day I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.”
Hearn’s story, on the other hand, is still being written. His journey didn’t get off to the best of starts; he was not an academic qualifier coming out of high school, he said, which is why he had to walk on at Arizona. After playing a significant role for Arizona in 2018, his efforts weren’t financially rewarded in a way he and his family needed them to be. But, thus far, things have worked out for Hearn at UW. He will have two more years of eligibility following the 2019 season. Cowboys coach Craig Bohl lauded Hearn’s play this season and, beyond that, his character.
“We’re very cautious about the guys that we bring into our program. Not only the guys we sign, but also transfers. Azizi was vetted. We knew a lot about him from high school,” Bohl said. “It’s been great to see him perform. He plays really hard. He’s been a great, great team player.”
Hearn’s first season in Laramie has been a memorable one. To have it end where his college career began? It’s poetic in a way he couldn’t have imagined.
“Playing in that stadium, I’m sure I’ll have some memories, some type of feeling when I walk into it, because I haven’t been back there since I’ve left,” Hearn said. “So, I know I’m going to have some type of feeling or emotion walking into there. But that’s really about it. It’s no more than that.”
Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.
