CHEYENNE – Nervous energy pulsed through Keyshawn Farmer as he took the field Sept. 7 against Chadron State.
The former Cheyenne South standout was making his first start at cornerback for Black Hills State University that afternoon.
“It was amazing,” he recalled of the experience. “Being at home, having everyone there under the lights, it was insane. Like, butterflies in my stomach and everything.”
Turns out butterflies were the least of Farmer’s worries that day.
He came down sick – it was never determined what he actually had – and started vomiting on the sidelines after every play. But he made sure not to miss a snap – that is until he went down with an ankle injury toward the end of the game. Farmer finished with two total tackles for BHSU, which suffered a 48-31 loss after leading 24-19 entering the fourth quarter.
“It was a pretty crazy experience for the first start,” he said.
That season-opener was just the beginning for Farmer, who started the rest of the season for BHSU.
Following his first start – and after he recovered from that undetermined illness and subsequent ankle injury – Farmer took time to reflect on his first outing.
“In my mind, I felt like I played decent,” he said.
His defensive backs coaches – Deontay Evans and Anthony Kerr – on the other hand, praised his efforts.
“(They) came up to me the next day and said I had an amazing start,” said Farmer, “and they put all their trust in me and everything.
“It made me closer with my coordinators coach. … That just makes me want to work even harder.”
That reassurance was the spark that ignited Farmer’s season. A wave of confidence came over him, and he ran with it.
If ever there was a time when doubt crept into Farmer’s mind, he shoved it aside by applying the lessons he learned in his first start – mainly that he, indeed, could succeed in the spot he was in and, equally important, he belonged.
One of those times popped up when BHSU took on then-No. 9-ranked Colorado School of Mines on Sept. 14. The Yellow Jackets were getting thumped – a 14-0 deficit after the first quarter expanded into a 35-0 hole by halftime. Safe to say, things spiraled out of control quickly for Black Hills.
“I just had to think back and think, ‘OK, all the coaches trust me, all my teammates trust me. I can’t let them down,’” Farmer remembered. “So, I had to think back to everyone saying how good of a job I did (in that first start) and knowing I could do it.”
BHSU lost that game, 52-7, and then snapped a three-game losing streak to open the season with a 13-7 win over Fort Lewis College (Colorado). The Yellow Jackets closed the season on a high note with 19-7 triumph over Azusa Pacific University (California).
The Cheyenne product started all 11 games for the Yellow Jackets, who went 3-8 overall (2-8 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) as a redshirt sophomore. He forced a team-high three fumbles and was ninth with 38 total tackles, including 15 solo stops. He also recorded 1½ tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, broke up four passes and snagged one interception.
“Our defense really held it together this year,” Farmer said. “We had a lot of young kids step up. So, we’re going to be looking bright for the future with our new coach, too.”
BHSU hired Josh Breske of Lindenwood University (Missouri) to replace John Reiners, who resigned following the 2019 season after eight years at the helm of the program.
It’s possible Breske could install a new defensive philosophy, but Farmer is confident he can learn it quickly, if that’s the case. After all, he has been through his fair share of adversity before.
Looking back on that season-opening game in 2019 isn’t the only thing that keeps Farmer motivated. He also remembers his roots, which helps keep him up. He writes the numbers 3-0-7 on his wrist before each game – the area code from which he hails and who he plays for.
“Being from South, not having any winning records while I was there, senior year making the first appearance in the playoffs in South history and just being able to go to the next level that many people can’t do,” he said. “It makes me feel like other kids from South that hear about me or know me or see me, or kids from Cheyenne, hopefully it makes them push themselves to know that they can do it, and I can’t be the only one.
“There’s been a select few of us that have left Cheyenne to play college sports.”
Other former Cheyenne athletes were on college football teams last fall, including:
Dartanian Vukota, Black Hills State: The 6-foot-5 redshirt junior defensive lineman played in five games this season and posted five total tackles, including three solo stops. The former Cheyenne East standout also registered a tackle for loss, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble to help Black Hills State go 3-8.
Bryson Delbridge, Evangel University: A former offensive lineman for Cheyenne Central, the 6-foot-3, 255-pound freshman appeared in one game for Evangel University this season – Sept. 21 vs. Culver-Stockton College (Canton, Missouri). Evangel went 8-3 overall and 3-2 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
DJ Weese, Valley City State University: Weese, a former Central standout, didn’t appear in a game during his true freshman campaign, according to participation stats on Valley City State athletics’ website. VCSU posted a 7-3 overall record, including a 5-2 mark in the North Star Athletic Association.
Baylor Hayes, Chadron State College: Hayes battled for playing time among a deep and talented group of tight ends for Chadron State this season. The redshirt junior and former East standout appeared in five games, however. His biggest performance came Nov. 9 against South Dakota School of Mines. Hayes had a 15-yard punt return that day, but it was his blocked punt with 11 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in regulation with Chadron State leading 46-41 that helped seal a victory. Chadron State went 6-5 overall, including 5-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Ben Wisdorf, Wyoming: A former Thunderbirds star on the gridiron, Wisdorf was poised to have a big senior season for the University of Wyoming. An anterior cruciate ligament injury Nov. 9 at Boise State ended his season prematurely. Wisdorf appeared in nine games for the Pokes, posted five total tackles, including three solo stops, and forced a fumble.
