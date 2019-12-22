CHEYENNE – Junior guard Baylee Delbridge scored 11 points to help Cheyenne Central down Greeley (Colorado) Central 46-31 in championship game of the Roundball Invitational on Saturday in Greeley.
The Lady Indians also got nine points from sophomore Jordan Jones and eight from both Ellie Fearneyhough and Kelsey Basart.
“We’re going to have the most success is when we can be balanced,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We have to get a little bit from everybody.”
CHEYENNE CENTRAL 46, GREELEY CENTRAL 31
Cheyenne Central…… 14 9 16 7 – 46
Greeley Central…… 5 6 12 8 – 31
Cheyenne Central: Delbridge 11, Bush 0, Cowley 2, Sallee 5, E. Fearneyhough 8, Basart 8, Ja. Jones 2, Jo. Jones 9, Boltz 1.
Greeley Central: Gutierrez 6, Tapia 7, Drovdall 8, Hidalgo 4, Rodriguez 3, Yackey 3.
Burns 44, Lovell 30
CHEYENNE – Sophomore guard Rylee Ward scored 28 points and grabbed six steals to help Burns to a 44-30 victory over Lovell on Saturday at the Lander Classic.
The Lady Broncs committed a season-low 13 turnovers.
“They got hot in the third quarter, and made five of our eight 3s in that quarter, and then we played good defense from there on out,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.
Miranda Mosley grabbed eight rebounds for Burns, while Erin Griess dished out five assists.
Burns returns to action against Chase County High of Imperial, Nebraska at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27 in the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout.
BURNS 44, LOVELL 30
Lovell…… 5 7 12 6 – 30
Burns…… 10 7 20 7 – 44
Lovell: Woodford 9, Edwards 2, Mitchell 2, Mays 7, Portridge 7, Windberg 3.
Burns: E. Griess 4, Smith 0, Love 0, Thompson 0, A. Griess 0, Gipfert 5, H. Kaur 4, Ward 28, Mi. Mosley 3, Gallegos 0, Miller 0.
Cheyenne South 39, Grace, Idaho 37
CHEYENNE – Junior Riley Van Tassell scored 11 points to help Cheyenne South to a 39-37 victory over Grace, Idaho, on Saturday at the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River.
Calysta Martinez and Reyna Tovar both scored eight points.
SOUTH 39, GRACE 37
Grace…… 12 1 16 8 – 37
Cheyenne South…… 8 18 2 11 – 39
Grace: Anderson 3, Walker 2, Younger 1, Hill 18, Windley 3, Clegg 10.
Cheyenne South: Martinez 8, Liggett 5, Brown 3, Tovar 8, Van Tassell 11, Harlan 2, Dimas 2.
East splits two games in Windsor
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East closed out the Power 2 Play Invitational by splitting a pair of games Saturday.
The Lady Thunderbirds lost their first game of the day to Xaverian High of Brooklyn, New York, 75-60. They bounced back with a 46-31 win over Campbell County.
“We didn’t come out mentally ready to play against Xaverian, and that’s on me,” East coach Eric Westling said. “I was proud of the kids for coming back in the second half and adjusting and ready to play.
“Against Campbell County, we came back and played through tired legs and any other excuse we could have made and were determined to play the way we want to play.”
Senior guard Ky Buell scored 19 points against Xaverian and 16 against Campbell County. Senior Madison Blaney chipped in with 18 against Xaverian.
XAVERIAN 75, EAST 60
Cheyenne East…… 10 11 18 21 – 60
Xaverian…… 24 22 18 11 – 75
Cheyenne East: Dierks 0, E. Jacobsen 7, C. Alvarado 3, Lopez 0, Blaney 18, Knipper 0, Buell 19, Liljedahl 5, Castle 8, Walsh 0.
Xaverian: Ibenegbu 3, Brown 6, Teterycz 7, Vero 5, Mullin 11, Zukowski 2, Fabozzi 22, Debiase 1, Sundback 18.
EAST 46, CAMPBELL COUNTY 31
Campbell County…… 5 7 4 15 – 31
Cheyenne East…… 18 12 14 2 – 46
Campbell County: Castellanos 8, Milliron 9, Lacey 5, Daly 2, Gusick 2, Jacobson 2.
Cheyenne East: Dierks 0, E. Jacobsen 6, C. Alvarado 6, Lopez , Blaney 4, Buell 16, Liljedahl 7, Castle 3, Walsh 2, Knipper 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.