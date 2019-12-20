CHEYENNE – Seniors Ky Buell and Madison Blaney scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to help Cheyenne East to a 76-59 victory over Denver East on Thursday at the Power 2 Play Invitational in Windsor, Colorado.
“It was a really physical game, and both sides were in foul trouble,” East coach Eric Westling said. “We relied heavily on our bench, especially in the third quarter, and they helped us secure the victory.”
Junior Cheyenna Alvarado added 10 points for East, which plays Campbell County at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Alvarado, Blaney and Buell all grabbed six rebounds.
CHEY. EAST 76, DENVER EAST 59
Denver East…… 15 10 17 17 – 59
Cheyenne East…… 21 11 28 16 – 76
Denver East: Cleveland 2, Nar. Golden 6, Nav. Golden 15, Holloway 1, Schulz 3, Pasquini 3, Rollo 14, Conner 13.
Cheyenne East: E. Jacobsen 4, C. Alvarado 10, Lopez 6, Blaney 21, Knipper 0, Buell 22, Castle 3, Liljedahl 6, Walsh 4.
Cheyenne Central 55
Loveland 26
CHEYENNE – Kelsey Basart scored a game-high 14 points to help Cheyenne Central to a 55-26 victory over Loveland, Colorado, in the Roundball Invitational on Thursday in Greeley, Colorado.
Senior Ellie Fearneyhough chipped in with 12.
“I’m proud of our kids, we had a stretch where the shots weren’t falling and our defense really got us back on track,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said.
Central (3-1) held Loveland to a single point during the second quarter, and four in the fourth.
The Indians play at 3 p.m. today.
CENTRAL 55, LOVELAND 26
Cheyenne Central…… 12 11 15 17 – 55
Loveland…… 10 1 11 4 – 26
Cheyenne Central: Delbridge 6, Bush 5, Cowley 4, Sallee 8, E. Fearneyhough 12, Basart 14, Ja. Jones 2, Jo. Jones 4, Boltz 0.
Loveland: Stackhouse 8, Bunier 2, Overmiller 1, Bakovich1, McQuade 1, Michael 8, Norrman 5.
Star Valley 60
Cheyenne South 55
CHEYENNE – Junior Calysta Martinez scored a game-high 22 points and grabbed six rebounds, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne South during a 60-55 loss to Star Valley on Thursday at the Flaming Gorge Invitational.
“Star Valley has a group of young kids with a new coach that played hungry and disciplined basketball,” Bison coach Chad DeBruyn said.
Riley Van Tassell added 13 points and corralled seven boards for South. Andraya Dimas chipped in with eight points and nine steals.
STAR VALLEY 60, SOUTH 55
Cheyenne South…… 9 9 20 17 – 55
Star Valley…… 13 8 16 23 – 60
Cheyenne South: Martinez 22, Liggett 4, Brown 3, Tovar 5, Van Tassell 13, Harlan 0, Dimas 8.
Star Valley: Thomson 5, Battleson 6, Brog 14, Jenkins 2, Butler 4, Nield 4, Olsen 20, Hale 5.
