CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ky Buell scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help Cheyenne East to a 55-43 victory over Evanston on Thursday.
The Lady Thunderbirds led 17-5 after the first quarter and 36-21 at halftime.
“We started off hot and then got into foul trouble and had a pretty big lull offensively,” East coach Eric Westling said. “The kids battle through the lull and persevered.”
Senior Madison Blaney chipped in with eight rebounds for East (8-1), which hosts Rock Springs at 6:30 p.m. tonight. Emma Jacobsen added six rebounds and five points.
EAST 55, EVANSTON 43
Evanston…… 5 16 12 10 – 43
Cheyenne East…… 17 19 12 7 – 55
Evanston: Moore 9, Lowe 9, Brown 3, Martin 3, Ellingford 2, Nowakowski 17.
Cheyenne East: R. Jacobsen 2, E. Jacobsen 5, C. Alvarado 6, Lopez 5, Blaney 4, Knipper 0, Buell 29, Liljedahl 3, Castle 3, Danni 0, Walsh 0.
Cheyenne Central 46
Kelly Walsh 33
CHEYENNE – Junior guard Baylee Delbridge scored 10 points and grabbed four steals to help Cheyenne Central to a 46-33 victory over Kelly Walsh on Thursday.
Central led 29-10 at halftime.
“The kids played as well as we have early in a game this year,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said.
Senior Ellie Fearneyhough corralled nine rebounds for Central, which hosts Alliance, Nebraska, at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
CENTRAL 46, KELLY WALSH 33
Kelly Walsh…… 2 8 8 15 – 33
Cheyenne Central…… 18 11 11 6 – 46
Kelly Walsh: Lloyd 2, Alvar 8, Lyons 2, C. Carruth 7, Shime 14.
Cheyenne Central: Boltz 7, Jo. Jones 5, Bush 0, Fraley 0, Cowley 2, Sallee 5, E. Fearneyhough 6, Basart 4, Delbridge 10, Ja. Jones 7, Brant 0.
Pine Bluffs 48
Lusk 29
CHEYENNE – Senior Hyleigh Fornstrom and sophomore Jaden Shelit both scored 11 points to help Pine Bluffs to a 48-29 victory over visiting Lusk on Thursday.
Senior Maddie Fornstrom added nine points for the Lady Hornets, who play Riverton at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Storey Gym.
PINE BLUFFS 48, LUSK 29
Lusk…… 2 12 7 8 – 29
Pine Bluffs…… 8 11 19 10 – 48
Lusk: Rowley 15, Larson 1, Richardson 3, Potter 6, Kottwitz 4.
Pine Bluffs: M. Fornstrom 9, Howard 6, Sloan 0, S. Fornstrom 3, J. Shelit 11, Reifschneider 0, H. Fornstrom 11, Norman 2, Thurin 0, Sweeter 6, Madden 0, Borgman 0, Loyd 0.
