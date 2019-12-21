CHEYENNE - Jordan Jones took the ball around half-court and banked in a shot at the buzzer to lift Cheyenne Central to a 57-55 overtime victory over Fruita Monument (Colorado) on Friday at the Greeley tournament in Greeley, Colorado.
The No. 4-ranked Lady Indians (4-1) took a 13-4 lead into the second quarter and led 24-21 at halftime.
Jones finished with 11 points, while senior Ellie Fearneyhough posted a game-high 27 points for Central. Kelsey Basert ended with 10, while junior Baylee Delbridge finished with seven.
"(Fruita Monument) really made a run at us in the fourth quarter," Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. "They hit three 3s right in a row and we were fairly comfortable and we didn't handle it very well. We were able to battle back in the very end. Overtime, We had the ball in half-court with 3 seconds to go. JoJo banks one in as the buzzer goes off.
"Very dramatic. It was very dramatic. We were up 13-4 and they battled back, had a huge second quarter. They get a lot of credit, man, they really battled."
Central takes on the winner of Greeley Central-Greeley West at 1 p.m. today in Greeley.
CHEYENNE CENTRAL 57, MONUMENT 55, OT
Cheyenne Central...... 13 11 15 10 8 – 57
Fruita Monument...... 4 17 13 15 6 – 55
Cheyenne Central: Delbridge 7, Cowley 2, Bush 0, Sallee 0, E. Fearneyhough 27, Basart 10, Ja. Jones 0, Jo. Jones 11, Boltz 0.
Fruita Monument: Richardson 4, Rigsby 5, Bates 9, Allen 11, Wells 11, Dere 10, Turner 3, Buck 2.
Evanston 44
Cheyenne South 28
CHEYENNE – Junior Riley Van Tassell scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne South during a 44-28 loss to Evanston on Friday at the Flaming Gorge Invitational in Green River.
Classmate Calysta Martinez added nine points.
EVANSTON 44, SOUTH 28
Evanston…… 12 7 17 8 – 44
Cheyenne South…… 13 5 6 4 – 28
Evanston: Moore 2, Lowe 16, Wagstaff 8, Holt 4, Nowakowski 12, Barker 2.
Cheyenne South: Martinez 9, Liggett 0, Deibert 0, Brown 3, Tovar 0, Van Tassell 14, Harlan 0, Dimas 2, Ritter 0.
Burns drops pair in Lander
CHEYENNE – The Burns girls basketball team lost both of its games Friday at the Lander Classic.
The Lady Broncs opened the day with a 54-33 setback against Worland. Junior Jaden Gipfert paced them with 10 points.
Burns followed that with a 53-41 loss to Lander. The Broncs led 19-12 after the first quarter, but went into halftime trailing 33-25.
“We got off to a really good start in the Lander game and got ourselves in a little bit of foul trouble and really cooled off and couldn’t get any of the momentum back,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.
Sophomore guard Rylee Ward scored 17 points against Lander, while Gipfert added 12.
Lovell at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
WORLAND 54, BURNS 33
Burns…… 12 5 6 10 – 33
Worland…… 14 16 13 11 – 54
Burns: E. Griess 2, Smith 0, Love 0, Thompson 0, A. Griess 2, Gipfert 10, H. Kaur 8, Keiter 0, Ward 4, Mi. Mosley 5, Gallegos 2, Miller 0.
Worland: Wassum 2, Yule 5, Crippen 7, Wright 13, Jones 9, Montoya 4, Hernandez 14.
LANDER 53, BURNS 41
Burns…… 19 6 7 9 – 41
Lander…… 12 21 14 15 – 53
Burns: E. Griess 2, Lovel 0, Thompson 0, A. Griess 2, Gipfert 12, H. Kaur 3, Keiter 1, Ward 17, Eklund 0, Mi. Mosley 4, Gallegos 0.
Lander: Brown 3, Chance 8, Stauffenberg 7, Bell 8, Crane 15, Hansen 6, Ferris 11, Winfield 3, Boyce 2.
