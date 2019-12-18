CHEYENNE – Senior guard Ky Buell scored 22 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds pick up a 71-52 victory over Kelly Walsh on Tuesday in Casper.
“I am proud of our kids for coming into a gym that was ready to have us and playing with an attack mindset,” East coach Eric Westling said. “They got the lead early and never let it go.”
Senior Madison Blaney added 12 points for East (4-0), while junior Cheyenna Alvarado scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.
East plays Windsor in Power 2 Play Invitational at 6 p.m. tonight.
EAST 71, KELLY WALSH 52
Cheyenne East…… 15 15 21 20 – 71
Kelly Walsh…… 4 10 17 21 – 52
Cheyenne East: Dierks 0, R. Jacobsen 2, E. Jacobsen 6, C. Alvarado 6, Lopez 9, Blaney 12, Knipper 0, Buell 22, Liljedahl 4, Castle 8, Danni 0, Walsh 0.
Kelly Walsh: Lloyd 2, Alvar 5, Schell 13, Lyons 6, Strube 6, Carruth 5, Schmucker 11.
