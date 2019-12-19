CHEYENNE – Senior Ky Buell scored a game-best 24 points to help Cheyenne East to a 59-55 victory over Windsor, Colorado, at the Power 2 Play Invitational on Wednesday in Windsor.
The Thunderbirds (5-0) held a 30-26 halftime lead, but the Wizards trimmed that advantage to 45-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
“It was back-and-forth all night, and our kids had to fight through tired legs,” said East coach Eric Westling, whose ballclub was playing its fifth game in seven days. “They had to rely on each other at the end, and I was proud of that.”
Junior Cheyenna Alvarado chipped in with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Emma Jacobsen added nine points and 11 boards. CD Lopez corralled eight rebounds for the T-Birds, who take on Denver East at 7:30 p.m. today.
EAST 59, WINDSOR 55
Cheyenne East…… 17 13 15 14 – 59
Windsor…… 13 13 18 11 – 55
Cheyenne East: E. Jacobsen 9, C. Alvarado 14, Blaney 2, Buell 24, Liljedahl 6, Castle 2, Walsh 2, Lopez 0.
Windsor: Backhaus 9, Sanger 7, Kramer 7, Apodaca 2, Bush 2, Leto 6, Moore 7, Jiricek 4, Tater 2, Jensen 9.
