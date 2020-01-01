CHEYENNE – Sophomore guard Rylee Ward made the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining to help Burns to a 47-46 overtime victory at the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout on Tuesday in Sidney, Nebraska.
Ward’s trey gave Burns a 47-45 lead. She finished with 19 points, 18 of which she scored during the second half.
Senior Erin Griess added 10 points.
“Griess played really well,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “She had great energy and some key rebounds.”
The Lady Broncs play Southeast at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Yoder.
BURNS 47, GORDON-RUSHVILLE 46, OT
Burns…… 4 13 16 7 7 – 47
Gordon-Rushville…… 11 12 10 7 6 – 46
Burns: E. Griess 10, Smith 2, Love 0, Thompson 3, A. Griess 0, Gipfert 7, Mo. Mosley 0, H. Kaur 0, Ward 19, Mi. Mosley 6, Eklund 0, Miller 0, D. Kaur 0.
Gordon-Rushville: Jaggers 1, T. Hurlburt 8, S. Hurlburt 4, Brehmen 21, Moore 5, Lovell 7.
Bridgeport 41
Pine Bluffs 34
CHEYENNE – Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored a game-high 21 points to help Bridgeport, Nebraska, to a 41-34 victory over Pine Bluffs on Tuesday afternoon in Alliance, Nebraska.
The Hornets (4-1) were led by sophomore guard Andrea Reifschneider and senior forward Sophie Howard, who both scored 10 points. Sophomore guard Jaden Shelit added nine.
BRIDGEPORT 41, PINE BLUFFS 34
Bridgeport…… 5 11 13 12 – 41
Pine Bluffs…… 8 9 7 10 – 34
Bridgeport: Nein 9, Liakos 11, Loomis-Goltl 21.
Pine Bluffs: M. Fornstrom 0, Howard 10, Sloan 0, S. Fornstrom 0, Shelit 9, Reifschneider 10, Norman 5, Thurin 0, Loyd 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.