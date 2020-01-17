Last week, I took a look at the University of Wyoming football team’s 2019 season, graded each position group and projected what those grades might look like a year from now. It was a lot of fun; like, too much fun. I guess I miss school, because handing out grades was a thrill. So I thought to myself: “Why not do the same for basketball?”
Yes, the Cowboys are 5-14 and have yet to win a Mountain West game. They are one of the worst offensive teams in America (and in school history) by nearly every metric. But I don’t think grading a team is as easy as looking solely at numbers on the offensive or defensive end of the floor. The stats aren’t good, but is UW as bad as it looks? Let’s see.
Offense: D
I think a lot of fans would probably give this team an “F” without batting an eye. And, to be honest, I wouldn’t blame them: Of 350 Division I basketball teams, just nine average fewer points per game than the Cowboys. The 60.7 points per game average is on pace to be the program’s worst since the 1959-60 season, back when UW was a member of the Mountain States Athletic Conference. The Cowboys also shoot just 40.7% from the field (305th nationally).
So, yes, the offense literally is historically bad.
UW head coach Allen Edwards has said on several occasions this season that he expected the offense to struggle to an extent, particularly without star Justin James, now of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.
Players have never seemed particularly worried about the offense, though, often putting the emphasis on defense and holding steadfast to the belief that if the defense was good, the offense would come along. Nineteen games into the season, however, that has not held true. When the offense stalls, it really stalls: There are fairly consistent stretches of seemingly every game where UW goes without a field goal.
There are positives offensively, though, namely in the form of redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado. After an injury-plagued 2018-19 season, the Colorado native has blossomed in a leading role for UW, averaging 17.9 points per game (third in the MW). He also averages 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, both among the top 13 in their respective categories in the conference.
As bad as things have been, it’s scary to think about how much worse things would be without Maldonado. He is the heartbeat of the team, regardless of whether things are good or bad.
Though inconsistent, redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson has shown potential this season, as well. He’s averaging 8.8 points per game, but has had a profound impact when his 3-point shot is falling. That was best exemplified Tuesday at Nevada, when the 6-foot-10 forward scored 16 points in the second half on 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Thompson has six double-digit scoring games this season, and if the team wants to make strides, he’s going to need a few more going forward.
Defense: B
UW allows 67.2 points per game, which is just outside the top third nationally. The statistic isn’t bad in itself. What is alarming is that much like the offense, the defense disappears at times. Through the first eight games of the season, the Cowboys allowed just 59.9 points per game. Over the next four – all losses – UW surrendered 77 points per game; since then, UW has given up an average of 69.9 points a contest. Yes, the level of competition has certainly increased since conference play began, but in early games against tough Colorado and TCU squads, the defense held steady. Prior to this season, I never really knew there was such thing as inconsistent defense. Alas, here we are.
I firmly believe Maldonado is one of the best defensive players in the conference. Night in and night out, he leaves it all on the floor. His game-saving block at Denver that sent the game to overtime was a prime example of that impact. Senior guard A.J. Banks has had moments as an elite defender, as well, though it seems to come and go, much like it does with the team as a whole.
Coaching: C-
This is probably the hottest issue. Per my Twitter account’s timeline, many fans want to give Edwards an “F” here. I don’t think it’s that simple, though. Without question, this team should be better, particularly on the offensive end. There is no excuse for losing at home to Utah Valley or dropping a home game against UNLV where you led by seven with 1 minute, 25 seconds left in regulation. Those things cannot happen. At this moment, the team is just not very good.
That being said, there is an area for which Edwards deserves credit: The players are still playing their tails off, and that starts at the top. The season is lost at this point in terms contending for the conference title (barring a miracle at the MW Tournament in March). Don’t tell that to the Cowboys, though: They’re going to play hard, regardless of inevitable outcomes. This team still believes; whether that belief will help or lead to wins is another story completely.
The Cowboys are young, and for that reason, Edwards has said he’s had to be positive with the team so that things don’t spiral farther downward. Now, one could argue that things have, in fact, already spiraled that direction. But I think keeping the team motivated through a disastrous season is a feat in itself.
Does it mean the overall coaching job has been great? No. But I think credit should be given where credit is due. Maintaining motivation and hope amid chaos and frustration is an underrated facet of coaching that gets overlooked in the scramble to point fingers. The last two games against UNLV and Nevada – games the Cowboys really shouldn’t have even been in – are proof.
The results of this season certainly deserve an “F”. But I won’t knock the “want to” of the group, and Edwards is a reason for that. Is that enough to save his job? Who knows. But he and UW have heart, and that counts for something, particularly in a season where so much has gone wrong. Day in and day out, Edwards comes into the gym with a positive outlook.
I spoke with both Maldonado and Thompson about Edwards and what he means to them. You can hear it in their voices: They love “Coach E” and said that, in a way, they are playing for him and his job security. Thompson said the team has a “long-term attitude.” What Edwards has done for players in their personal lives is as impactful as what has or hasn’t happened on the hardwood, both Maldonado and Thompson said. They can go to Edwards with issues in their personal lives, and he serves as a sounding board and voice of reason.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t want to be playing for any other coach in America. That’s why I decommitted from Creighton,” Thompson told me. “I believe in his morals and values, and just as a human being. Basketball is only short term. It’s deeper than basketball here. … We all understand what’s at stake, but we’re all doing anything in our realm to avoid that.”
Maldonado shared similar sentiments. As a team captain, Maldonado spends more time with Edwards than other players, discussing leadership on and off the basketball court. Those things matter to him as much as wins and losses.
“He’s the one who got me here. … I want to win for him, I want to play as hard as I can for him,” Maldonado said. “Just the type of man he is, how he’s helped me on and off the court … it’s special.”
Evaluating Edwards’ job isn’t as easy as looking at wins and losses. Of course those things matter; but believing in a coach also counts for something. And UW players still believe in the man guiding their ship.
