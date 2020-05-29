CHEYENNE – Patrick Graham was convinced his parents wouldn’t give him permission to ride his Schwinn Le Tour to Vedauwoo and spend the weekend camping with a friend.
Much to the 14-year-old’s surprise, his parents gave him the OK, and he and the bike he spent all summer saving for set out down Interstate 80.
The uphill ride into a headwind was grueling, but it was enough to hook him on cycling.
That ride pales in comparison to the one he is about to embark upon.
Graham is leaving Astoria, Oregon, this afternoon, and will spend the next 14 days traversing the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail back to Cheyenne. He is using the 1,320-mile journey to raise funds for the Wyoming Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Graham – who runs Our323 real estate – is paying for his flight and other expenses on the trip. He also has donated $1,000 to his fundraising efforts. Every penny of the money donated online will go to Alzheimer’s research.
“There’s several ways to help out in the community, and if I can turn my vacation into a way to help some other people, that’s great,” Graham said. “You never know, I might end up needing their help some day.”
This isn’t the first time Graham put his pedals in motion to help a worthy cause. He rode to San Francisco in 2015 and Orlando in 2017. Last summer, he cycled to Banff, Canada. Those trips have raised a hair more than $25,000 for Cheyenne Day of Giving, Across the Street Homes, Habitat for Humanity and Grace for 2 Brothers.
“If you wipe away everything else, our basic needs are food, clothing and shelter,” he said. “So I felt like I could help with those needs in town. Suicide is one of the leading killers in Wyoming, and we don’t have a whole lot of facilities in this state to help with that, so I thought it was important to help with Grace for 2 Brothers.”
Graham has learned valuable lessons on each of his excursions.
He loaded pannier storage bags on both the front and back of his bike with every gadget imaginable when be embarked on his ride to San Francisco in 2015. Graham knew he had overpacked by the time he got to Laramie. He stopped by his office there and lightened his load. Graham further pared down his gear when he arrived in Steamboat, Colorado.
His bike and gear now tips the scales at a combined weight of a far more manageable 80 pounds.
“I have the bare minimum of equipment,” Graham said. “I have two tools that will take care of everything on my bike. I have a spare tire, patch kit, spare tubes and three days worth of clothes.”
Among other lessons, Graham said he also has learned to never trust the weather forecast, rain gear is a necessity, and a vegan has to eat whatever he can get his hands on while out on the road.
The most significant lesson, though, is to listen to his body.
On his way to San Francisco, Graham encountered triple-digit temperatures as soon as he hit Salt Lake City. The temps took a toll on him, and he ended up passing out and crashing near Napa, California. He woke up lying next to his bike in the bed of a pickup as a 20-year-old man, his girlfriend and their dog drove him to the hospital.
“I figured out what my limitations are, and that it’s OK to stop early or take an extra day to rest,” Graham said. “The learning curve every time you do something like this is just incredible. Every trip, I learn new things and meet new people.”
