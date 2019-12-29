CHEYENNE – Jake Hendricks helped the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team overcome a slow start to grab an 82-68 victory over Nebraska Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon at Arena-Auditorium.
Hendricks – a senior guard – finished with a team-high 21 points on 7 for 15 shooting. That included a 6-for-14 mark from behind the 3-point line. Hendricks scored 12 points during the second half to help the Cowboys (5-9) build as much as a 17-point lead.
UW missed its first four shots before redshirt sophomore forward Hunter Thompson scored with 16 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in the first half. Nebraska Wesleyan (10-3) led by as much as seven points during the first half.
“I wanted our guys to not take this team lightly, because I have great respect for what Nebraska Wesleyan has accomplished with their program,” Cowboys coach Allen Edwards said in a release. “They are a top-10 team in the nation at their level. I also wanted to see our guys come in and execute our game plan which, overall, I thought we did a good job and had a good team effort.”
The Prairie Wolves are the No. 8-ranked team in the NCAA Division III poll.
Cowboys redshirt sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado scored 19 points and dished out a game-best seven assists.
“The guys did a great job (Saturday) of moving without the basketball,” Edwards said. “We were able to get (Maldonado) in the middle of their zone, and he did a good job of kicking the ball out to our shooters.”
The Cowboys made 12 treys as a team. Sophomore guard Greg Milton III was 3 for 4 from behind the 3-point arc, and finished with 11 points. Freshman Kenny Foster came off the bench and added 11, including a pair of 3s. Foster had nine first-half points. He also grabbed eight rebounds, which tied T.J. Taylor for the team lead.
“It was good to see Kenny Foster and Greg Milton come out and have strong performances as we prepare to move back into conference play,” Edwards said. “We will need those guys to contribute moving forward, so this was a good game for both of them.”
Senior guard A.J. Banks chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds. He was 4 for 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.
Nate Schimonitz paced Nebraska Wesleyan with a game-high 22 points.
UW resumes Mountain West play against Boise State (9-5 overall, 1-1 MW) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
WYOMING 82, NEB. WESLEYAN 68
Nebraska Wesleyan: Bahe 4-11 4-6 12, Dirks 3-6 0-0 7, Reimers 2-4 2-3 7, Hiller 4-8 0-0 9, Schimonitz 8-18 5-6 22, Riekenberg 0-2 0-0 0, Hall, 0-1 0-1 0, Gillingham 5-5 0-0 11, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 26-56 11-16 68.
Wyoming: Thompson 1-4 0-2 2, Porter 2-4 0-0 4, Hendricks 7-15 1-1 21, Banks 4-4 4-4 12, Maldonado 7-15 4-6 19, Taylor 0-3 2-4 2, Milton 4-7 0-0 11, Foster 4-6 1-2 11. Totals: 29-58 12-19 82.
Halftime: UW 41-34. 3-pointers: NW 5-18 (Bahe 0-1, Dirks 1-2, Reimers 1-3, Hiller 1-4, Schimonitz 1-5, Riekenberg 0-2, Gillingham 1-1); UW 12-29 (Thompson 0-1, Porter 0-2, Hendricks 6-14, Maldonado 1-4, Milton 3-4, Foster 2-4). Rebounds: NW 29 (Reimers 10); UW 35 (Taylor 8, Foster 8). Assists: NW 13 (Reimers 4); UW 17 (Maldonado 7). Turnovers: NW 12 (Reimers 6); UW 13 (Thompson 3). Blocks: NW 3 (Reimers 2); UW 3 (Three with 1). Steals: NW 8 (Bahe 3, Schimonitz 3); UW 6 (Banks 3). Team fouls: NW 18, UW 19. Fouled out: NW 1 (Gillingham); UW 1 (Thompson).
Attendance: 2,826.
