I was 17 years old the night Vince Young brought me to my knees and made this once tough, football-playing high schooler cry in front of 90,000 people.
Let me give you a little bit of background. I’m from right outside of Los Angeles, about 20 minutes from Dodger Stadium. I didn’t really become a sports fan until I was in eighth grade or so, but once I started playing sports in high school, the love grew. I can’t believe it’s been 16 years already, but during my formative teenage years of sports fandom, USC was the king of college football. Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Troy Polamalu were my heroes. Hell, I even liked John David Booty, and not just because of that exquisite last name.
My dad’s whole side of the family went to USC; it was my dream school growing up. Now, as fate would have it, my road to being a Trojan was a little bit windy, but that’s a story for another day. I’ve been a massive USC fan since sports entered my consciousness, and on Jan. 4, 2006, I was fortunate to be at the Rose Bowl, just a hop, skip and a jump away from my backyard, when No. 2 Texas played No. 1 USC – winners of 34 games in a row and the previous two national titles – for the BCS national championship.
We all know what happened in that game. USC led by 12 points late, Vince Young ran to the corner of the end zone and created one of the defining moments in sports history. I was standing – we all were standing at that point – in the corner where he scored. I distinctly remember him breaking outside the pocket and seeing it unfold, almost in slow-motion, thinking, “Oh, my God, he’s going to run it in.”
I remember the confetti cannons blasting; I was positive there was more time left on the clock. I sobbed like a baby. The Texas fans next to us, in the fetal position on the Rose Bowl’s cold, steel, nosebleed area benches just minutes earlier, were intoxicated with bliss (and likely Bud Light, too). My sister told me to suck it up, and I did not listen gracefully. I was a mess at school the following day. But, ultimately, if that’s as bad as things get, your life is pretty good.
I think about that night a lot. Not because of the game itself – I could do without seeing Vince prance into the end zone ever again – but because of the people I shared that event with. I was with my older sister, then a sophomore or junior in college. We didn’t get to bond as much with her away at school and me being a pseudo-jock. But that game, that atmosphere, and being part of an event of that magnitude created memories I’ll never forget. Yes, watching No. 10 in burnt orange and white dash to the corner still gives me bouts of indigestion. But the fact that I saw it in person and had an angle that only a handful of people can say they did is something I cherish. It was a night my sister and I will be able to talk about forever; we were witnesses to history.
In the midst of everything going on right now in the world with COVID-19, it seems time is standing still. You could tell me there were 50 days in March, and I’d absolutely believe you. Specific days of the week don’t hold the same gravity they did just a month or so ago. In the grand scheme of things, sports being paused indefinitely isn’t that huge of a deal. There are people dying, and we are in unprecedented waters. But, selfishly, I think about sports more than I should, even at a time like this. It is, quite literally, my job.
I don’t miss the games themselves, per se. I love watching sports on television as much as anyone, but I’m getting by just fine on that front; I have the Food Network to fall back on as my background noise. What hurts the most about sports being on hiatus is missing out on those “Vince Young Broke My Heart” moments and, more importantly, the people we share them with.
On ESPN, we are seeing replays of some of the greatest games ever played. Of course, USC vs. Texas is on this week, and I can’t help but get flooded with emotion when I see commercials (if we are being honest, I can’t watch the whole game. It still hurts too badly). We’re able to replay memories of days past right now, but we aren’t able to create new ones that will define how we look back at our lives in, say, a decade. We’re missing out on the chance to make fond memories and instead are being crowded with sadness and fright.
One thing I learned early in journalism school is good stories always focus on people, and as long as you remember that, you’ll be in good shape. Sports are the same way for me. I don’t miss watching my hometown Lakers because of the games themselves; I miss talking about it with my college friends in our group chat. I miss that. At its core, our love for sports is about people and the connections we make along the way.
In 2017, I was working in Boise, Idaho, and was in the office watching Game 5 of the National League Championship Series. My Dodgers were on the cusp of making their first trip to the World Series since before I was born (I missed it by a couple of weeks in 1988). I stood in front of one of the TVs in the office, neglecting whatever it was I was supposed to be working on. When the final out was recorded, I dropped to my knees in the middle of the newsroom. I called my dad, who also grew up in the Los Angeles area. I went to dozens of Dodger games as a kid with my family; it was our summer treat. Sitting in the California sun, eating frozen yogurt out of a plastic blue helmet with my parents and sister? I miss that deeply. I long for the times when my biggest concern was whether I was going to get a sunburn.
I wasn’t happy that the Boys in Blue were going to the World Series because of the impending games themselves. I was happy because it brought back a flood of joyous memories, of all those trips to Dodger Stadium in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. They always meant something to me, but when the final out of the NLCS was recorded, it meant more. It was more than a game; it was a part of my past coming full circle in the happiest possible way. It didn’t matter that the Dodgers lost the World Series against the Astros (I’m still mad for a lot of reasons). I still have the only memory that matters: elation for my family and my home hundreds of miles away. No Game 7 loss can ever take that euphoria from me.
You never know when the next big moment is coming. It could be a walk-off home run on opening day for your team. It could be in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. I remember exactly where I was sitting when the Lakers and Celtics squared off in the winner-take-all matchup in 2010. I was on the couch at my parents’ house, home for summer break, surrounded by dogs. It also happened to be an inter-house rivalry: my mother, from Boston, rooting hard for her team vs. the rest of the Katz household. When Lamar Odom grabbed the game-sealing rebound and threw it down the court to a sprinting (and already celebrating) Kobe Bryant, I screamed. Bryant jumping and standing on the scorer’s table, arms outstretched, confetti falling on him, is forever etched in my consciousness.
For me, at least, I remember things in fond moments more so than extended periods of time. Do I remember everything about high school itself? No. But I remember where I was when Kobe Bryant went for 81 points against the Raptors. I remember running into the living room and telling my dad, still peeved at the Lakers about breaking up Shaq and Kobe, about it. I couldn’t tell you what grade I got in algebra, but I can tell you exactly where I was that night and who I shared it with. Sports helps me identify moments in my life better than anything else. The 2006 Rose Bowl is high school for me. The Lakers winning the titles in 2009 and 2010? Those were transformational college moments. And the first baseball games played after 9/11? That’s the moment that, as a seventh grader who didn’t know much about how the world worked, I knew we were going to be OK.
In the 1994 classic “Forrest Gump,” the eponymous character says, “It’s funny what a young man recollects. ‘Cause I don’t remember bein’ born. I don’t recall what I got for my first Christmas, and I don’t know when I went on my first outdoor picnic. But I do remember the first time I heard the sweetest voice in the wide world.” I remember my life by sports and the people I shared them with. It isn’t because of any outcomes that show up on a stat sheet: It’s because I was surrounded, in one way or another, by people who mean the world to me. Sports are my sweetest voice in the world.
I know there are a lot of things more important than sports at the moment. My parents are in the medical field, and I worry they might get called to the front lines at some point. A peer of mine in college died from complications related to coronavirus. In the grand scheme of things going on right now, sports really don’t matter. But the way we remember chapters of our lives because of sports? That does matter. A lot. And I wish we had the chance to fondly remember life right now, rather than associating this period in time with terror and fear.
In a lot of ways, sports are an escape from “real life.” We need that more than ever right now. We are at a point in time where we can’t be around the people we love. We’re all stuck inside more than we would like. We are making memories, but of the wrong variety. Tragedy has a way of consuming you and everything you care about. It’s hard not to feel the constant existential dread.
But we will get through this. And I can’t wait to make new memories when we do. That first Lakers game or Dodgers game or NFL game will be magical. I will probably cry like I did on that night in 2006. I can safely say I will always remember a moment that hasn’t event taken place yet. I will talk about that day with my friends and family as long as I live.
Sports provide hope. They allow us to catalog bits of life we might otherwise overlook. Whenever this whole deal ends, that first game I watch is going to provide me with a lot of hope. I will forever commit that day to memory. Because it means we will have found the light at the end of the tunnel, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It means we will have made it. And that’s certainly something worth remembering.
