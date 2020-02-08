CHEYENNE – If last weekend’s frustrations had any effect on Ky Buell, the Cheyenne East standout made sure there wasn’t going to be a repeat.
After scoring just 16 points in a loss last week against cross-town rival Cheyenne Central, Buell followed suit with one of her sharpest games to date in an East jersey Friday night against the fourth-best defense in Class 4A in Casper Natrona County.
Buell scored a whopping 33 points as the No. 2- ranked Lady Thunderbirds dispatched the Fillies 72-50 at the Thunderdome.
So, what was the difference?
“Confidence,” Buell said. “I spent a lot of hours in the gym this week getting over 500 shots up a night. Confidence is a big thing. If shooting was easy, everybody could do it. As a shooter, you’ve got to spend a lot of time doing it, and that’s what I did this week.”
A week ago, Central made it a point to contain Buell as much as possible, particularly from beyond the arc, as well as take away open looks at the rim from arguably the purest shooter in the state.
“We allowed ourselves to be contained,” second-year East coach Eric Westling said. “We definitely needed to play better. That was our focus this week. We need to be the most complete team we can be here in a couple weeks for sure, and we’re just trying to put it all together.”
East (14-2 overall, 3-1 4A Southeast Quadrant) was a complete team Friday night.
Natrona was unable to do much, if anything, against Buell. The T-Birds senior guard singlehandedly put the game out of reach with a 20-point first quarter. Only two of the points came from inside the arc. Buell connected on her first six 3-point attempts and was 6 of 7 from deep in the opening frame.
“I expect it from her now,” Westling said. “And I think her teammates expect it from her, and she expects her teammates to be there when she’s not maybe hitting everything. And why you expect is you see the extra work the kid does all the time that nobody else sees.”
Buell drained three 3s inside of a minute to push East’s lead to 18-6. The home team led 28-11 after the first quarter and continued adding to it in the second.
Boden Liledajhl hit consecutive 3s to make it a 34-14 contest.
East also capitalized on its opportunities at the free-throw line. Madison Blaney converted all six of her chances, while Buell was 4 of 6 and Liledajhl sank both of hers to widen the margin to 45-22 at halftime.
The T-Birds were also sound defensively. That showed in the second half.
Natrona’s Alesha Lane and Kate Robertson were held in check. Both averaged double figures in scoring for the Fillies. Both finished eight points – Lane had none in the second half.
Kylie Hilderbrand led Natrona with 10 points, while Haley Gibson finished with nine. Blaney posted 13 for East, while Liledajhl ended with 13.
“A focus all week was of what we weren’t doing a week ago,” Westling said. “That’s the great thing about the regular season is you get to have a game where you maybe don’t play well, and it gives you notes to get better. We took those.”
EAST 72, NATRONA 50
Natrona County … 11 11 13 13 – 50
Cheyenne East ….. 28 17 12 15 – 72
Natrona County: Campbell 0, Coughenour 3, Hilderbrand 10, Robertson 8, Gibson 9, Salazar 1, Hytrek 4, Blom 3, Patik 2, Lane 8.
Cheyenne East: Dierks 2, E. Jacobsen 6, Lopez 2, Blaney 14, Knipper 0, Buell 33, Liledajhl 13, Castle 0, Marshall 0, Danni 0, Walsh 2, K. Alvarado 0.
