CHEYENNE – Erik Oliver turned in a game-high 17 points to help lift Laramie County Community College to a 70-68 victory over Northwest College on Wednesday in Powell.
Oliver, a former Cheyenne East standout, was 6 of 16 from the floor and added five rebounds and four assists.
"The guys played really well," LCCC coach Jason Ficca said. "Their kid, Kyle Brown, didn't even get a shot up after the first half. Kyle Cabs guarded him. We really wanted to focus on their 3-point shooter.
"As a team, Northwest had averaged 91, 92 points a game and we held them to 68 on their court. It was a great defensive effort."
Mateo Zovko pitched in with 16 points for the Golden Eagles (3-12 overall, 1-0 Region IX), while Cortney Dean added 11 points.
Cabs and Caleb Davis each finished with 10 rebounds.
LCCC led 29-28 at halftime and shot 48% from the field for the game.
The Eagles host Casper College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
