CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Community College men’s basketball team suffered a 96-74 loss at Sheridan College on Saturday.
Erik Oliver and Mateo Zovko each posted 19 points for the Golden Eagles (3-14 overall, 1-3 Region IX). Oliver was 8 of 16 from the floor and added a team-best four assists. Kyle Cabs finished with 12 points for LCCC.
“We put ourselves in position at halftime to win a game on the road and flat ran out of gas,” LCCC head coach Jason Ficca said. “We were really dead-legged in the second, but though we did some really good things in the first half to be in position and came out to start the second as if our legs didn’t come with us.”
LCCC won the rebounding battle, 35-34, but allowed Sheridan to shoot 52% from the floor.
The Eagles travel to Western Wyoming at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
