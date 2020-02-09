CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College dropped a 96-92 contest to visiting Sheridan on Saturday.
Mateo Zovko led the Golden Eagles (4-20 overall, 2-8 Region IX North) with 23 points. Zovko was 8 of 15 from the floor. Damien Perry finished with 20 points, while Chris Grace posted 16. Freshman Erik Oliver ended the day with 14 points and and added one assist.
LCCC led 50-45 at halftime.
"It was frustrating," LCCC head coach Jason Ficca said. "I think we outscored them from the floor by 19 points and were outscored from the free throw line by 20. They were able to keep us at bay and they didn't miss any free throws.
"They had two guys that were really hard to guard. We had a scheme, I thought it was much better than the first time we played them, but once our guys go into foul trouble, they couldn't be as aggressive."
Sheridan went 34 of 38 from the free throw line.
The Eagles host Western Wyoming Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
