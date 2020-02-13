CHEYENNE – Erik Oliver scored 36 points, but it wasn't enough as Laramie County Community College lost 101-86 to visiting Western Wyoming on Wednesday.
Oliver, a freshman from Cheyenne East, shot 14 of 24 from the floor, including 4 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (4-21 overall, 2-9 Region IX North).
Damien Perry posted 17 points for LCCC, while Mateo Zovko added 16 and a team-best nine rebounds.
The Eagles shot 52% from the field and 39% from 3-point range. However, Western Wyoming hit on a 56.5% clip from the floor and a 55% rate from deep.
LCCC travels to Gillette College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
