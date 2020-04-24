CHEYENNE – Laramie County Community College interim men's basketball coach DeWayne Saulsberry tabbed Roybell Baez as his assistant coach, the school announced this week.
Baez comes to LCCC from Western Nebraska Community College, where he served as an assistant for four years. While at WNCC, Baez helped with all aspects of recruiting, which drew Saulsberry's attention. Baez was part of the school's first Region IX title in 17 years and helped nine student-athletes move on to four-year institutions.
"I'm excited to get to know Laramie County," Baez said in a statement released by LCCC. "And by focusing on academics and community service, in addition to producing success on the basketball court, I really feel it will help the team reach a new level."
Saulsberry believes Baez brings the right type of energy to the Golden Eagles.
"He brings in a winning attitude that our program needs," Saulsberry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.