CHEYENNE – Abby Garreaud scored a team-best 15 points to help Laramie County Community College to a 77-73 victory at Northwest College on Thursday in Powell.
Garreaud, who also added nine rebounds, was one of four LCCC players to reach double figures in scoring. Haylie Anderson and Ja'Kia Wells each posted 12 points, while Karly Mathern finished with 10.
The Golden Eagles (12-5 overall, 1-0 Region IX) led 39-35 at halftime.
LCCC 31.5% from the floor, including a 38% clip from beyond the arc, and held Northwest College to just 33.3% shooting from the field. The Eagles won the rebounding battle 39-35.
LCCC, who has now won five straight games, hosts Casper College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
